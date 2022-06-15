Clinique to promote diversity in the metaverse with Daz 3D partnership – Global Cosmetics News

THE WHAT? The Estee Lauder Companies-owned Clinique has announced its first make-up NFT campaign in partnership with Daz 3D.

THE DETAILS As part of the initiative, Clinique has collaborated with a group of diverse make-up artists, Sheika Daley, Emira D’Spain and Tess Daly, to design its Metaverse More Like Us campaign. Each curated two looks created with diverse NFPs in mind. The creators will also share their inspiration and creative process on social channels.

THE WHY? By teaming up with the creators behind one of the world’s most inclusive NFP collections, the derma brand is signalling its commitment to build a better and more inclusive digital beauty world. Carolyn Dawkins, SVP of Global Marketing, Analytics and Online at Clinique, reveals, “Our mission to be in the service of all skin means that we’re dedicated to increasing inclusivity everywhere our brand connects with consumers, and that commitment is no different in the Metaverse. As the Metaverse is blossoming, we know that what we create today can positively impact the beauty standards of the future. We are proud to collaborate with leaders in the space, such as Daz 3D, and artists who help us bring optimism through artistry.”