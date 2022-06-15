Discovery Tour: Viking Age Standalone Edition Available Now – Xbox Wire

Ready your longships, because the Discovery Tour: Viking Age standalone version launches today for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One. The standalone version allows curious players to explore and interact with Viking history and traditions — without needing to own Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (for which Discovery Tour: Viking Age’s content is also available as part of a free patch).

The Discovery Tour series is an immersive educational experience inspired by the worlds of Assassin’s Creed. Viking Age expands the formula from the previous Ancient Egypt and Ancient Greece installments, pivoting to put narrative and interactivity at its center. Viking Age takes historical figures and original characters, and places them in narrative-driven quests that teaches players about the era through immersion. Discovery Tour: Viking Age features a storyline with eight quests spanning Norway, England, Asgard, and Jotunheim, and gives players the opportunity to experience the ninth century from both Viking and Anglo-Saxon perspectives.

“The Viking Age is a rich and complex era that we absolutely wanted to highlight in a Discovery Tour,” said Maxime Durand, world design director at Ubisoft Montreal. “With our new approach, players are placed at the core of a unique interactive experience where they see history in the making through the eyes of the people of the time. We’ve designed Discovery Tour: Viking Age to be both fun as a videogame, and effective as a learning tool.”

To ensure Discovery Tour: Viking Age is useful as educational material, Ubisoft developers worked closely with historians, archaeologists, and academics to create the most accurate and up-to-date content for the game. Viking Age covers eight different topics for players to engage with: war and politics, daily life, religion and magic, myths and legends, law and justice, art and culture, and trade and economy. Ubisoft also partners with the faculty at McGill University to develop free curriculum guides for teachers and students to help them make the most of Discovery Tour in the classroom.

Do you have what it takes to go a Viking? Download Discovery Tour: Viking Age today and step into the shoes of merchants, monks, and kings for a contemporary experience of ninth century England.

Discovery Tour: Viking Age UBISOFT ☆☆☆☆☆

1 ★★★★★ $19.99 Experience the world of Vikings in a map free of conflict or gameplay constraints with Discovery Tour: Viking Age. • Immerse yourself in the Viking Age as you roam freely throughout Norway, England, and the mythical realms of Jotunheim and Asgard.

• Relive history through stories with eight major quests and discover the Viking Age of the 9th to 11th century Northern Europe.

• Interact with charismatic historical or fictional characters, including King Aelfred, shipbuilders, monks, and more!

• Play your part in history through a new player-oriented experience where you become a key actor in narrative quests. Discovery Tour is also included in Assassin’s Creed® Valhalla as a free update.