Disney sets reopening date for Victoria & Albert’s

ORLANDO, Fla. — Victoria & Albert’s, the award-winning restaurant at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, will reopen soon.

The restaurant, which has been closed since March 2020, will open its doors again July 28, Disney announced Friday in a post on its official parks blog.

For the reopening, Disney has updated the dining room, which has been “reimagined” to reflect a Victorian-style setting with murals and wall coverings.

Victoria & Albert’s features a fine dining menu crafted by Chef de Cuisine Matthew Sowers. Dishes include Colorado Lamb, the Wagyu A-5 Miyazaki and the Spectrum of Chocolate dessert.

“This restaurant is the only one in Florida to hold the honor of having both the AAA Five Diamond and the Forbes Travel Guide Five Star awards and joins 26 others in the nation with this same unique distinction,” the post read.

The restaurant has a dress code of semiformal to formal attire.

Reservations can be booked starting June 20, according to Disney.

The reopening of Victoria & Albert’s comes as Disney’s Grand Floridian undergoes a transformation. The resort’s Citricos restaurant debuted a new look last year, and this year the resort will open new studios as part of the expansion of its Disney Vacation Club villas.