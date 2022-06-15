Elvis family ‘overwhelmed’ honouring Austin Butler with access greater than Paul McCartney

The Elvis movie is set to finally hit cinemas next week after a global press tour that most recently landed at Graceland. Elvis Presley’s home of 20 years hosted a lavish premiere attended not only by director Baz Luhrmann and stars Austin Butler and Tom Hanks, but also three generations of The King’s family. Priscilla Presley arrived with her daughter Lisa Marie and granddaughter Riley Keough for the special screening.

Over the weekend, Elvis movie star Austin Butler hung out with The King’s family at Graceland, where he received an unprecedented honour, not even Paul McCartney was given access to.

Riley posted on Instagram pictures of the 30-year-old strumming away on Elvis’ personal 1956 Gibson J-200 in the Jungle Room.

The King’s granddaughter captioned the post: “We got to spend time with @austinbutler this weekend in the house, at Graceland. It was such a special and overwhelming experience I haven’t quite processed.”