Father’s Day exclusive deals: Defence Discount Service save up to 50%

Using the Defence Discount Service, members of the armed forces, veterans and partners of those in the defence community can now get their hands on various new exclusive discounts for their loved ones ahead of Father’s Day on Sunday, June 19. If you’re stuck for a gift or you’re hoping to head out, the Defence Discount Service offers thousands of discounts and benefits to its cardholders to assist with this.

With more than 500,000 members, Defence Discount Service is partnered with some 9,000 brands, providing savings from the likes of Apple, Samsung, New Look, Halfords, Shark Clean and O2 mobiles to name a few.

Tom Dalby, CEO of Defence Discount Service, said: “Father’s Day is a fantastic opportunity to come together and celebrate the father figures in our lives.

“Over the past two years, many of us have not been able to meet for this special day, which makes the opportunity to make memories through an outing with Virgin Experience Days or a family dinner at Bill’s even more special.

“We understand that some of those in the armed forces will sadly still be unable to mark the occasion in person, and hope that the exclusive offers with Clintons and Funky Pigeon can help our members share their love and appreciation, no matter the physical distance.”

READ MORE: 11 Best Unique Father’s Day experience gifts and restaurants