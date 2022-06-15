GA_P celebrates the first legal event in the metaverse – Iberian Lawyer

The virtual world of Gómez-Acebo & Pombo (GA_P) was today the scene of the first legal event held by a Spanish law firm in the metaverse.

The inaugural event was attended by two top-level speakers, Ciara Byrne, Director of New Business Innovation at Condé Nast, and Jimmy Klein, Global Digital Innovation Manager at Diageo, moderated by Sofía Martínez-Almeida, a partner in the Industrial, Intellectual Property and Technology of Gómez-Acebo & Pombo.

Ciara Byrne assured in her presentation that “there is the idea that the metaverse is an experience that isolates you from the world, but what we are experiencing today is the potential to be able to connect and express yourself in a much more attractive way”, adding that, “ all companies have to think about how to enter this space in a way that suits their brands and values”

Jimmy Klein affirmed during his intervention that “the metaverse will unequivocally change the way we communicate, buy and socialize”, anticipating that “experts will be needed in the creation of future experiences through these platforms” .

To close the session, Sofía Martínez-Almeida stressed that “as lawyers, we have to understand the new realities and predict the new horizons. That’s why we’ve created a cross-metaverse team at GA_P that is already thinking about this not-so-virtual reality right now, in terms of opportunities and risks.”

At the end of the event, attendees enjoyed the virtual chill out area where they could do virtual networking (although very realistic), they could take a helicopter ride or simply stroll through the virtual space created for the occasion.

This event is part of a global project started in 2021, fully dedicated to the metaverse. These actions include the creation of a transversal team at the firm level dedicated to advising on this new technology, integrating professionals from all areas of the firm (intellectual property and technology, tax, labor, procedural, criminal, academic council, etc.) , the publication of legal analyzes on the impact of the Metaverse in the different areas of Law and the recurring intervention as speakers of the members of the transversal team in different events organized by third parties (such as, for example, the recent session “Metavérsate: Legal Challenges and open debates” organized by Andema-Association for the Defense of the Brand- at the Illustrious Bar Association of Madrid) as well as in the media.