Genshin Impact Heizou materials – all ascension materials

Looking for Heizou ascension materials in Genshin Impact? This upcoming Genshin Impact character has been officially announced on the RPG’s official Twitter account, and current rumours suggest the Heizou banner release date will launch at the same time as Genshin Impact 2.8.

Thanks to some Genshin Impact 2.8 beta leaks, we have some idea as to what Heizou’s abilities will be, and we also know the Heizou ascension materials you need to take the Anemo character to level 90. Note that one key component for Heizou is found in The Chasm area, which was only introduced in the 2.6 update. We highly recommend checking out our Genshin Impact Chasm unlock guide to start collecting this ascension material ahead of time.

Below you’ll find everything you need to know about Heizou’s character ascension materials, talent ascension materials, and specific guidance on where to locate each item. However, as this information is based on data reported from the beta, bear in mind there is a possibility it could change upon release.

Heizou Ascension Materials

All Heizou ascension materials, according to Honey Hunter World.

Character Ascension Materials

Ascension phase Character level Materials Mora 1 20 1x Vayuda Turquoise Sliver, 3x Onikabuto, 3x Treasure Hoarder Insignia 20,000 2 40 3x Vayuda Turquoise Fragment, 2x Runic Fang, 10x Onikabuto, 15x Treasure Hoarder Insignia 40,000 3 50 6x Vayuda Turquoise Fragment, 4x Runic Fang, 20x Onikabuto, 12x Silver Raven Insignia 60,000 4 60 3x Vayuda Turquoise Fragment, 8x Runic Fang, 30x Onikabuto, 18x Silver Raven Insignia 80,000 5 70 6x Vayuda Turquoise Fragment, 12x Runic Fang, 45x Onikabuto, 12x Golden Raven Insignia 100,000 6 80 6x Vayuda Turquoise Gemstone, 20x Runic Fang, 60x Onikabuto, 24x Golden Raven Insignia 120,000

Talent ascension materials

Level Materials Mora 2 3x Teachings of Transience, 6x Treasure Hoarder Insignia 12,500 3 2x Guide to Transience, 3x Silver Raven Insignia 17,500 4 4x Guide to Transience, 4x Silver Raven Insignia 25,000 5 6x Guide to Transience, 6x Silver Raven Insignia 30,000 6 9x Guide to Transience, 9x Silver Raven Insignia 37,500 7 4x Philosophies of Transience, 4x Golden Raven Insignia, 1x The Meaning of Aeons 120,000 8 6x Philosophies of Transience, 6x Golden Raven Insignia, 1x The Meaning of Aeons 250,000 9 12x Philosophies of Transience, 9x Golden Raven Insignia, 2x The Meaning of Aeons 450,000 10 16x Philosophies of Transience, 12x Golden Raven Insignia, 2x The Meaning of Aeons, 1x Crown of Insight 700,000

Heizou materials farming guide

Onikabuto

This material is exclusive to the Inazuma region, specifically found within rocks and trees in areas with high Electro concentration. The primary locations for Onikabuto are:

Narakumi Island

Yashiori Island

Seirai Island

Kannazuka

Insignia

You can get Insignia by farming any of the 11 common enemies that have ‘Treasure Hoarder’ in their title. They’re not in Mondstadt apart from the northern entrance to Dragonspire mountain, but are common pretty much everywhere else in Teyvat right now.

The level of insignia you get is determined by the level of the enemies you defeat. Level 60+ drop Golden Raven Insignia and level 40+ drop Silver Raven Insignia. Remember, you can also use lower-tiered insignia to craft higher tier ones.

Runic Fang

Runic Fangs aren’t currently used by any character or weapon for ascension. The only way to acquire this item is to unlock The Chasm in Liyue.

Runic Fangs are dropped by level 30+ Ruin Serpents, a boss located in The Chasm. After you defeat a Ruin Serpent, you need to consume 40 original resin to claim the rewards.

Anemo ascension material

Vayuda Turquoise in its various forms is also found from defeating Anemo Hypostasis. It also drops from the Maguu Kenki normal boss in Inazuma, as well as the Confront Stormterror trounce domain.

You can also purchase a finite amount of the lowest form – Slivers – from the Souvenir Shop. As with the Insignia, you can convert lower tier into higher tiers.

Talent ascension materials

The Meaning of Aeons is dropped by a new weekly boss that was introduced in Genshin Impact 2.5 – Raiden Shogun herself. You need to tackle the End of the Oneiric Euthymia Trounce domain, which you only unlock after completing Act II of Raiden Shogen’s story arc. The domain may also drop a Mudra of the Malefic General or a Tears of the Calamitous God instead, but you can convert either of them into a The Meaning of Aeons using a Dream Solvent.

To get the Transience books, you must do the Violet Court domain on Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Sunday, and you can convert lower-tiered books into higher tier ones. To reach level 10 in each talent requires a Crown of Insight.

That’s everything you need to know about Heizou ascension materials. If you start picking up his materials today, you should be able to collect everything before he joins the game. For more Genshin Impact tips, check out our Genshin Impact tier list, as well as what the best Heizou team composition is likely to be when he drops.