Hair loss: Four actions which ‘may help you avoid preventable types of hair loss’

Hair is primarily made of a protein called keratin that also makes nails and forms the outer protective layer of skin. The Mayo Clinic explains hair loss can affect just your scalp or your entire body, and it can be temporary or permanent. The organisation explains: “People typically lose 50 to 100 hairs a day. This usually isn’t noticeable because new hair is growing in at the same time. Hair loss occurs when new hair doesn’t replace the hair that has fallen out.”

It says most baldness is caused by genetics (male-pattern baldness and female-pattern baldness) and this type of hair loss is not preventable.

The Mayo Clinic says there are certain tips which may help you avoid preventable types of hair loss, which include:

Be gentle with your hair. Use a detangler and avoid tugging when brushing and combing, especially when your hair is wet. A wide-toothed comb might help prevent pulling out hair. Avoid harsh treatments such as hot rollers, curling irons, hot-oil treatments and permanents. Limit the tension on hair from styles that use rubber bands, barrettes and braids.

Ask your doctor about medications and supplements you take that might cause hair loss.

Protect your hair from sunlight and other sources of ultraviolet light.

Stop smoking. Some studies show an association between smoking and baldness in men.

