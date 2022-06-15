High cholesterol: 10 fruits and vegetables a day actually needed – expert

Cholesterol is a fatty substance found in the blood vessels. Too much of it can block the vessels, leading to heart problems and strokes. Dr Deborah Lee, from the Dr Fox Online Pharmacy, explained: “Fruit and vegetables contain large quantities of polyphenols, plant substances known to have therapeutic benefits for human health.”

More specifically, high-density lipoprotein (HDL), or “good” cholesterol, absorbs cholesterol and carries it back to the liver – reducing your risk of health issues.

Whereas, the more common low-density lipoprotein (LDL), sometimes called “bad” cholesterol – raises your chances of heart disease and stroke

Dr Lee continued: “Studies have shown that polyphenols lower total cholesterol, raise HDL and lower LDL.

“They also have other properties which are advantageous in terms of lowering the risk of heart disease – such as improving the production of nitric oxide in the endothelium (cells lining small blood vessel walls), preventing platelet aggregation, and reducing local inflammation.

