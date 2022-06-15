Hogwarts Legacy: 10 Magical Creatures We Want As Pets

The world of Harry Potter is home to some of the most incredible creatures seen in the fantasy genre. Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry permits its students to bring a pet with them while they attend the school, so it can be assumed that Hogwarts Legacy will have no shortage of magical creatures roaming the castle grounds.







Hogwarts Legacy is going to be chock-full of magical creatures, but there are certain animals that have yet to appear in the game’s promotional footage. The Wizarding World is jam-packed with creatures that would make wonderful pets, so fans can only hope to see their favorite animals appear in Hogwarts Legacy.

10 Dogs With Multiple Heads

It is not fair that Hagrid was the only character in Harry Potter to own a creature like Fluffy. This multi-headed dog may seem intimidating at first glance, but he is a loyal canine with a strong respect for his master.

It would be difficult to raise an animal of this size at Hogwarts. While housing the creature would be close to impossible, the danger it could pose to students it is not familiar with is too big of a risk for an owner to take. That said, there is no reason why a student would not be able to raise a three-headed puppy on the school’s campus.

9 Owls

Harry’s owl, Hedwig, is one of the most iconic pets seen throughout the Harry Potter franchise. An owl can be a loving and loyal companion, while also functioning as a means for relaying messages over large distances.

Caring for an owl would allow the player to bring them along on their adventures. With an owl’s ability to fly, they would rarely be in any danger from oncoming attacks. They could also come in handy if the player gets trapped, as an owl could be sent to get help for the trapped character.

8 Hippogriffs

Buckbeak, introduced in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, is undoubtedly one of the sweetest pets a witch or wizard can have in the franchise. Hagrid showcases this creature during his Care of Magical Creatures elective, allowing students to familiarize themselves with a Hippogriff’s nature.

They are friendly beasts when approached with caution and will become sociable if treated with respect. After gaining a hippogriff’s approval, the creature will allow whoever approaches it the privilege of mounting them and taking flight. A pet hippogriff would permit the player to further explore Hogwarts, while also allowing for faster travel.

7 Acromantulas

Aragog’s introduction in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets marks the series’ first appearance of an acromantula, a spider species that can grow to enormous sizes. Though primarily used for potion ingredients, Hagrid’s relationship with Aragog implies that they can make great pets too.

It would be difficult for a student to raise an acromantula if they became too big, but caring for one in its early stages of life would be more than permissible if done safely. If Hogwarts Legacy were to include acromantulas, they could benefit the player’s potion-making abilities while also proving to be a loving pet.

6 Dragons

Dragons were introduced to the franchise in Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone when Hagrid hatched Norbert from his egg. Though Norbert could spew flames from his mouth, Hagrid considered him to be a sweet-natured creature, and, in a way he was right.

During the early years of a dragon’s life, they pose little threat to its carer. Its ability to breathe fire as a baby is nothing compared to the fire they breathe during adulthood. If raised from birth, the owner could attempt to train the dragon to behave appropriately, thus minimizing its power to cause injury. Dragons would be cute pets to raise, although they would have to be released once they have grown a substantial amount.

5 Phoenixes

Newton Scamander wrote in his book Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them that Phoenixes were incredibly difficult animals to domesticate. Dumbledor’s phoenix, Fawkes, is an example of how loyal a phoenix can be once they accept its owner.

It may be tough to domesticate a phoenix, but it is not impossible, so there is no reason why the protagonist of Hogwarts Legacy should not be able to own a phoenix. Their healing abilities would also serve to aid the player in dangerous combat situations.

4 Pygmy Puffs

Ginny’s pet pygmy puff, Arnold, was first introduced in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince. He was a small and pink creature in the shape of a ball that would commonly be seen perched upon Ginny’s shoulder.

Pygmy puffs are destined to remain small, making them the perfect pet for a student at Hogwarts. Their depictions throughout the franchise have presented them rolling around, cuddling their owner, and, according to Luna Lovegood, singing on Boxing Day. These creatures have been confirmed to be a part of Hogwarts Legacy, but fans can only hope they can adopt them as pets.





3 Bowtruckles

Introduced in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, bowtruckles have been presented as intelligent and loyal creatures. Newt’s bowtruckle, Pickett, has saved its owner from numerous situations in which he could not save himself.

Though they are loving and empathetic creatures, they can also be used to pick the lock on a securely sealed door. Their inclusion in Hogwarts Legacy could provide an effective substitute for the Alohomora spell, while their size would permit the player to easily carry them along on their journey.

2 Fwoopers

First appearing in Newt’s suitcase in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, the fwooper is one of the most dangerous creatures present in the Harry Potter franchise. It is known to sing a song that can drive the listener completely insane, so many people regard it as too dangerous to own as a pet.

Fwoopers can only be sold once a silencing charm has been cast on them. This charm must be reapplied monthly to ensure the owner’s safety and, though it may seem too big of a risk to raise a fwooper, their temperament permits them to be amazing pets. Perhaps Hogwarts Legacy could also allow the player to utilize their pet fwooper’s song to benefit them in combat situations.

1 Mooncalfs

Making its first appearance in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, the mooncalf quickly stole the hearts of fans of the series. Unlike a normal calf, the mooncalf has a habit of dancing on its hind legs in the moonlight, further amplifying its adorable demeanor.

A mooncalf is said to be a nocturnal animal, only coming out of its burrow during a full moon. Its size, bright blue eyes, and constant smile make it one of the cutest animals present in the Harry Potter franchise, so it would be a tragedy if the player was not able to acquire one as a pet in Hogwarts Legacy.

Hogwarts Legacy is set to release in 2022 for Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

