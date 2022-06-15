ICYMI: Rubio Joins Fox & Friends

Washington, D.C. — U.S. Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) joined Fox & Friends to discuss Hispanics’ growing shift toward the Republican party, the border crisis, security for Supreme Court justices, and the Biden Administration’s failure in Latin America following the Summit of the Americas. See below for excerpts and watch the full interview here.



On Republican gains among Hispanic voters throughout the nation:



“I actually think [today’s Republican gains are] more historic than [the gains made by George W. Bush]. And it’s not just gains by Republicans — it’s severe losses by Democrats. One of the things we’re learning here is that Hispanic or so-called Hispanic activists, or people who claim to speak for Hispanics, and actual Hispanic voters and everyday people are not the same thing.



“Hispanics don’t want to pay $5 a [gallon for] gas. Hispanics don’t want violent criminals running the streets. Hispanics don’t want schools trying to convince their son that he’s their daughter. They’re not in favor of these things. And I think it’s pronouncing itself by voting against a party that stands or is responsible for those kinds of policies….



“What I think it’s about is working class common sense, people that live in the real world and have to deal with the real world consequences of stupid decisions.”



On the crisis at the southern border:



“Today, I think perhaps for the first time in our history, one of our borders is no longer controlled by the United States government — it’s controlled by a cartel. That’s the bottom line. Cartels have more power at that border than the United States government does. And that’s the policy by design.



“When you have an administration that says to people, ‘You shouldn’t come to America illegally, but if you do, you’re going to get to stay,’ they’re going to come. We’ve got caravans now of eight, nine, 15,000 people, organized efforts to challenge our laws and cross our border illegally.



“And that’s just on the human front, not to mention…the drugs. The amount of drugs that are pouring through that border and killing people across this country is extraordinary. If you can’t keep people from crossing the border, you can’t keep drugs from crossing a border. And the people on the border are living with the consequences of that. They have to live with the immediate consequences of these crazy, insane, deranged policy decisions.”



On increased security for Supreme Court Justices:



“I’ll tell you this much, since that [Dobbs] opinion was unlawfully leaked, we’ve had 23 pro-life centers in America either firebombed or vandalized. We had an assassin, or would-be assassin, travel across the country and get to the doorstep of a Supreme Court justice’s home. Now, if that had been reversed, if it was 23 Planned Parenthood centers or a liberal justice that was almost killed, then that’s all we would be talking about. That’s all the media would be covering. And that’s all Democrats would want to talk about. We’d be having hearings on it, and CNN would produce one of those 90 minute documentaries on ‘Hate in America’. So I think these people are indicative of the [Democrats’] notion that if the political violence is targeted at people we don’t like on the other side, then that’s okay.



“We saw that in the summer of 2020 with the riots right when they were burning police cars. These were some of the same people that were out there demanding that prosecutors not put people in jail and that we help raise money to bail out the people who torched police cars or killed people and destroyed property. So it’s part of the first question you asked me: Hispanic voters have common sense and they see all this and say, ‘We don’t want to be a part of a party that has people like that leading it.’”



On the Biden Administration’s disastrous policy on Latin America following the Summit of the Americas:



“I don’t think this administration is respected, frankly. I think this administration is looked upon as weak and ineffective. These [dictators in Latin America] watch the same TV that we do. They see the same interviews. They see the same presidential performance. They just don’t respect [Biden]. They’re not afraid of him, and they don’t really think they need to count on America or worry about what America thinks under Joe Biden. That’s their feeling.



“And second, I don’t think [the Biden Administration has] the A-team in charge of the Western Hemisphere right now. I don’t think they have the A-Team in charge of anything, but they most certainly don’t have them in charge of the Western Hemisphere. And so I think that was indicative of the [Summit of the Americas], which frankly, to me, was a big waste of time.”