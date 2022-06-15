IIT Kharagpur Invites Applications from Students for 12-week Free Online Course on Cloud Computing

IIT Kharagpur is offering a 12 week free online course on cloud computing for students on the NPTEL, which carries three credit points

IIT Kharagpur has invited applications demo interested students for a 12 week free online course on cloud computing on the SWAYAM NPTEL platform. The course will will introduce participants to various aspects of cloud computing, including fundamentals, management issues, security challenges and future research trends. Undergraduate and postgraduate students as well as researchers who take the course will be able to use and explore the cloud computing platforms.

The course will be conducted by Kharagpur professor Soumya K Ghosh who has received PhD and MTech degrees from the Department of Computer Science and Engineering, Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur, India. He is currently a professor with the Department of Computer Science and Engineering, IIT Kharagpur. He has also worked with ISRO in the area of satellite remote sensing and geographic information systems.

What the IIT Kharagpur Free Online Course on Cloud Computing Will Cover?

The course is being offered as cloud computing is a model for enabling ubiquitous, on-demand access to a shared pool of configurable computing resources, which can be rapidly provisioned and released with minimal management effort. Some of the topics that will be covered as part of the course are as follows:

Introduction to cloud computing.

Cloud computing architecture.

Service management in cloud computing.

Data management in cloud computing.

Resource management in cloud.

Cloud security.

Open source and commercial clouds, and cloud simulator.

Research trend in cloud computing, and fog computing.

VM resource allocation, management and monitoring.

Cloud-fog-edge enabled analytics.

Serverless computing and FaaS model.

Case studies and recent advancements.

Who Can Take the IIT Kharagpur Free Online Course on Cloud Computing?

Participants who hope to take the course need to have a basic understanding of computer architecture and organization, and networking. The course would be most beneficial for students pursuing the following streams:

Computer science and engineering.

Electronics and communication engineering.

Electrical engineering.

Systems.

Programming.

How to Apply for IIT Kharagpur Free Online Course on Cloud Computing?

Interested participants will have to apply on the NPTEL platform by logging into SWAYAM using their Facebook, Google, Microsoft or SWAYAM account. To create a SWAYAM account users will have to take the following steps:

Click on the Join button given on the course page.

Click on the sign-in option if users already have Facebook, Google, Microsoft or SWAYAM accounts, or use the Sign Up Now option to create an account with SWAYAM.

To create a SWAYAM account, learners will have to enter a username, password, email address and click on the Send verification code option.

The email address will then have to be verified using the verification code that is sent by SWAYAM to create their account.

Those who wish to know more about the course are advised to go through the official page for further information.