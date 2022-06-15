Categories
Celebrities

Jennifer Aniston Says She’s Never Actually Eaten That Viral TikTok Salad, And Now We Don’t Know What To Believe


“It looks like a delicious salad, by the way.”


Amy Sussman / Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter

The salad — which includes bulgur, chickpeas, feta cheese, cucumbers, red onion, mint, parsley, and pistachios — has been a hit on TikTok in recent months, after a 2010 interview with Courteney Cox resurfaced where she claimed her Friends co-star ate the same salad every day for ten years.

It’s the type of fascinating anecdote that kicks off viral TikTok trends — and, as it turns out, it’s totally not true at all.


Rb / Bauer-Griffin / GC Images / Getty Images

In a recent interview with Elle, Jennifer admitted that she’s never eaten the salad once in her entire life. Really.


Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

“[T]hat salad, dare I debunk that?” she said when asked about it. “That’s not the salad that I had every day on Friends.”


Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

“I feel terrible because it’s literally taken off like crazy, and it looks like a delicious salad, by the way, but that’s not the one that I had on Friends.”


David Livingston / Getty Images

Jennifer then insisted that the viral salad “really does” look good — but, also, she probably wouldn’t eat it herself.


Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

“I would never have that much chickpea in a salad, to be honest,” she admitted. “Not good for the digestive tract.”


Todd Williamson / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Of course, if you’re still chomping that salad down, more power to you. In the meantime, the hunt for Jennifer Aniston’s actual Friends salad continues…


Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Read the entire interview here.



Source link

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.