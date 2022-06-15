Jurassic World Evolution 2: Dominion Biosyn Expansion Available Now – Xbox Wire

Get ready for Jurassic World Evolution 2’s biggest DLC yet. Inspired by eagerly awaited summer blockbuster “Jurassic World Dominion,” in Jurassic World Evolution 2: Dominion Biosyn Expansion you’ll dive into a thrilling new campaign, discover incredible prehistoric species, and master exciting new game mechanics.

We’ve worked closely with our fantastic partners at Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment to create an authentic Jurassic experience. Jurassic World Evolution 2: Dominion Biosyn Expansion is inspired by the highly anticipated summer blockbuster, putting you in the driving seat as you work alongside key characters. Take the campaign for example, which brings together much-loved franchise characters including Claire Dearing (voiced by Bryce Dallas Howard), Dr. Alan Grant (voiced by Sam Neill), and Dr. Ellie Sattler (voiced by Laura Dern) as events unfold.

Having Sam, Laura and Bryce reprise their iconic roles was vital in staying authentic to the franchise. Their experiences within “Jurassic World Dominion” and their past brushes with dinosaurs in “Jurassic Park” and “Jurassic World” add authority in helping to manage dangerous situations that arise, so it’s been really important for us to include these characters in the expansion.

If you need a little refresher on the role of Biosyn Genetics in the Jurassic World franchise, they’re the company responsible for trying to smuggle out dinosaur embryos in the original “Jurassic Park” film. In the campaign you’ll create an impressive new Biosyn Genetics research compound with multiple stages of construction, as well as develop the surrounding facility using a range of new film-inspired buildings, and grow Biosyn to a world leader in dinosaur research.

At Frontier we worked closely with the Universal team to create the expansion’s immersive new Biosyn-focused campaign, taking inspiration from “Jurassic World Dominion.” We felt having you working alongside head of Biosyn research Lewis Dodgson to create the research compound from the movie is a great opportunity for you to be part of the story. It’s set in a beautiful new location called Biosyn Sanctuary. This a large, heavily forested valley surrounded by the dramatic snowy peaks of the Dolomite Mountains. It actually changes throughout the campaign based on the season, which is a great touch by our level designers. They’ve really done an amazing job with this beautiful new biome.

There’s also a gripping new “What if?” scenario inspired by the epic events of “Jurassic World Dominion.” You’ll get to work alongside Owen Grady and the DFW to house vulnerable dinosaurs at his homestead in the Sierra Nevada range. Partake in the ranch life as you seamlessly move large herds of dinosaurs between enclosures with the new dinosaur-wrangling mechanic, erect security measures against rustlers who will periodically attempt to break in and steal dinosaurs, and chase them off when they bypass your perimeter.

Protecting my dinosaurs is my favorite part of the new Chaos Theory level. It’s a fun challenge trying to make sure I’ve got my limited number of watchtowers or camera posts in the most efficient places possible in the level, using all of my rustler defenses in clever ways while also creating a successful and fully-functioning park.

One of my favorite inclusions of this pack are the feathered dinosaurs: Therizinosaurus, Pyroraptor, and Quetzalcoatlus. Feathered dinosaurs might be our fans’ number one request so I’m glad we’ve finally got the opportunity to add them, and I’m so happy with how they look. It’s amazing to bring them to life for the first time in the game, and our feathers look truly impressive as these dinosaurs move around the environment. Watch closely what happens when it snows or rains as feathered dinosaurs will even try and shake themselves dry.

The fourth new prehistoric species arriving with the DLC may not have feathers but it is stunning in its own right. This is Dimetrodon, and like with all other dinosaurs in the game, you can of course customize its colors. In particular I really like the Salar Del Huasco body color with the Papurana pattern. Use this and your Dimetrodon comes out with a wonderful set of complimentary yellows, blues, and greens.

In total, Dominion Biosyn Expansion adds four new species, as well as six new skins and two new variants you can use to alter existing species. This includes both scarred and feathered T.rex skins, which add a new dimension to a firm fan favorite. There are captivating new skins for the Dilophosaurus, and three for the Parasaurolophus. In terms of variants, which are alterations to the dinosaur itself rather than just their skin, we have a new variant of Dreadnoughtus, and also one of Giganotosaurus, bringing a new spin to two amazing animals.

We’re so excited for you to play Jurassic World Evolved 2: Dominion Biosyn Expansion and experience the new campaign, Chaos Theory level, gameplay mechanics, and dinosaurs. As lifelong fans of the Jurassic World and Jurassic Park franchises it’s a dream come true to bring these prehistoric species to life in our biggest DLC yet.

Buy Jurassic World Evolved 2: Dominion Biosyn Expansion, out now on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One. If you haven’t played Jurassic World Evolution 2 base game, you can try your hand at dinosaur park management via Xbox Game Pass.

