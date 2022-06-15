Legendary hip-hop duo Kid N Play to headline Juneteenth Festival in Round Rock

In observance of the Juneteenth holiday, City of Round Rock offices, including the Library, Municipal Court, Baca Center and the Utility Billing Office will be closed Monday, June 20. Clay Madsen Recreation Center will be open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Round Rock will also host several community events to celebrate and reflect on the origins of and meaning behind the holiday:

When: Saturday, June 18 from 4 to 11:30 p.m.

Where: Old Settlers Park, 3300 E. Palm Valley Blvd.

The Voice Inc. and the City of Round Rock’s Parks and Recreation Department will once again host the highly-popular Juneteenth Festival. This free festival at Old Settlers Park will be jam-packed with performers, including Jay Shalé, The Levites, VEDO and more! Bring your friends and family, and get your groove on!

When: Wednesday, June 15 from 7 to 8 p.m.

Where: Round Rock Public Library, 216 E. Main St.



Don’t miss out on Decee Cornish! Decee is known for his unique way of sharing stories about his own life experiences in an educational yet fun way. Decee is an award-winning storyteller who has helped implement many multicultural programs focusing on the accomplishments and contributions of all Americans. This event is open to anyone 8 years and older.

When: Thursday, June 16 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Where: Round Rock Public Library, 216 E. Main St.



It’s movie night at the library! Join us to watch Respect, a movie about the one-and-only Aretha Franklin. This event is open to all ages, so bring your family, chairs and popcorn to enjoy learning about the Queen of Soul herself.

When: Friday, June 17 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Round Rock Public Library, 216 E. Main St.

Did someone say tea cakes? Come on up to the second floor of the Round Rock Public Library to take home a recipe for tea cakes! Tea cakes are an important part of African American food culture, so as you take part in making tea cakes with friends and family also take time to learn why they are so meaningful in celebrating Juneteenth.

When: Saturday, June 18 from 1:30 to 3 p.m.

Where: Round Rock Public Library, 216 E. Main St.



If you are a poet, musician, storyteller or just want to come listen, then Poetry in Motion is for you! Come and enjoy lots of local talent showcasing the celebration of Juneteenth. Bring your family and friends, and if are at least 15 years old and you want to participate, register online today to attend this event right before the big Juneteenth Festival!

When: Sunday, June 19 from 2 to 4 p.m.

Where: Round Rock Public Library, 216 E. Main St.



Attend a free genealogy workshop to learn more about yourself and your lineage. With help from kYmberly Keeton (a nationally published writer, art librarian and archivist and genealogy curator) discover more about your African American ancestors. If you are interested in learning about your ancestry, register online to attend the workshop, which will also be offered virtually.

More information on City events is available at roundrocktexas.gov/events.