Love The Environment? Serve Ridgefield





RIDGEFIELD, CT — A top town land-use board dedicated to preservation of local land needs a volunteer to assist members in their quest.

The Ridgefield Conservation Commission is seeking someone to serve as an alternate member, that is someone who attends all the meetings, but is seated to vote should a full member be absent. Those interested should call 203-431-2713 or email conservation@ridgefieldct.org.

Hopefuls can submit resumes to Julie Setterlund, Ridgefield Conservation Commission, town hall annex, 66 Prospect St., Ridgefield, 06877 or vial email no later than July 8. According to a Facebook post by the commission, such a volunteer should care for the environment, love the outdoors and have time to help out.

The commission was formed in 1962 to oversee the town’s natural resources and has nine voting members and two alternates, all serving three-year terms. According to the commission, the duties of the board include:

• Look after town’s open space, including building trails, maintenance and protection. • Advise the Ridgefield Planning and Zoning Commission and Ridgefield Inland Wetlands Commission on any environmental impacts from a development.