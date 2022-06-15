LTA sets out ‘She Rallies’ ambition to keep tennis at forefront of women’s sport

Adding her voice in support of the LTA’s drive to get more women and girls involved in tennis, Harriet Dart, British No.3 and Great Britain Billie Jean King Cup team member said: “I think women’s tennis in Britain is really on the up now, with a lot of young girls grouped around the same ranking. I’d love to see even more women and girls get involved in tennis though, so anything that can be done to see tennis continue to lead the way for women’s sport is fantastic”.

The launch of the She Rallies ambition marks a major step forward in delivering against the commitments the LTA set out in our Inclusion Strategy for tennis in Britain and is fundamental to our plans to achieve our overall vision to open tennis up to many more people.

Julie Porter, LTA Chief Operating Officer, said: “Tennis has a history to be proud of in having led the way for women’s sport, but we are not content to sit still. If we are to become a truly gender balanced sport, a new push is needed for the 21st century. Addressing the challenges that remain is not something that will be solved overnight or by one single intervention, but by rallying together, we can create a new legacy for future generations of women and girls.

“Our She Rallies ambition is therefore a commitment to do all we can to continue to lead the way for women and girls in sport as a key part of what we are doing to transform tennis in Britain, but also a call for all those involved in our sport and beyond to join in, add your voice in support, and play a part in whatever way you can so that tennis continues to break new barriers for women and girls in sport”.

WATCH: Introducing ‘She Rallies’

Over the course of the next few months and to accompany the launch, we will also be releasing a ‘She Rallies’ video series, introduced by former British No.1 Laura Robson and sharing the stories of women in tennis, showing how they are rallying together to help tennis become a gender balanced sport.