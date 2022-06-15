M1 traffic nightmare: More rush hour hell as THREE lanes closed after crash – 4-mile queue

Three of four lanes have been closed on the M1 southbound between J17 and J16 near Daventry after the accident.

National Highways said almost four miles of traffic had stacked up by just after 5.30pm.

It tweeted: “#M1 southbound between J17 and J16 near #Daventry #Northampton. 3 lanes (of 4 lanes) are closed due to a collision.

“Delays building – almost 4 miles of congestion on the approach. Updates to follow soon.”

Long lines of traffic can be seen on the motorway in a picture taken on a traffic camera.

MORE TO FOLLOW