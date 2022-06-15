Macron mocked for talks with ‘b**tard Putin’ as Russia poses ‘existential threat’ to EU





Former Ukrainian Prime Minister, Arseniy Yatsenyuk, has criticised how some European leaders have handled the war in Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin sparked international outrage when he sent his troops into Ukraine four months ago and the world’s leaders were forced to respond. But Mr Yatsenyuk believes not every European leader has dealt with the crisis well. He told Times Radio this week: “Do the Americans understand this? Completely. Yes they do. Do the British understand this? No doubt they do. Whether the EU realises that this is an existential threat to the union? Yes they do.

“Do we have holdouts? They exist. For example the Hungarians. I am very upset with the Hungarian government. “In terms of Germany and France, maybe President Macron wants to do something good. “But in the end what is the added value of all these never ending talks witt b**tard Putin? There is no added value. “Only Putin gets the favour of this added value. We need to stay united, to close our ranks and to show to Putin that nobody is scared of him.” Mr Macron has tried to use dialogue with Putin on a number of occasions, but has failed to dissuade the Russian from continuing his violent attack on Ukraine. Today, the French President told Ukraine to negotiate with Putin to end the war.

Last week, Mr Macron caused outrage when he said Russia should be treated “fairly” in a negotiation process. He said: ‘We must not humiliate Russia so that the day when the fighting stops we can build an exit ramp through diplomatic means. “I am convinced that it is France’s role to be a mediating power.” Responding to the comments, Ukraine’s foreign minister Dmitro Kuleba said Mr Macron’s proposition “can only humiliate France”. Speaking this week, Mr Yatsenyuk added that the West must unite to show it is not scared of Moscow. He said: “This war is not just about Ukraine. No doubt we are fighting for our independence, our sovereignty and our homeland, for our families and our right to live. READ MORE: Macron’s deluded attempt to get UK back in EU via backdoor blasted

“It is about the freedom and liberty of the world. About the freedom and liberty of the United Kingdom, of the entire G7, for everyone. “This is a win or die war for the entire free world. If bloody b**tards like Putin prevail this is the end of the free world.” Germany has also been criticised for its response to the war. In the first 100 days of the invasion, Germany spent more than €12billion (£10.3billion) on Russian fossil fuels and remained Moscow’s largest client for natural gas, according to analysis. The EU has imposed a gradual embargo on Russian oil imports, but critics have said that the bloc needs to act faster. The analysis was carried out by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air, a think tank based in Helsinki, Finland. Berlin has since committed to ending its reliance on Russia by 2024. DON’T MISS

In April, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said his country will stop importing Russian gas “very soon”. He said: “We are actively working to get independent from the import of oil and we think that we will be able to make it during this year. And we are actively working to get independent from the necessity of importing gas from Russia. “This is, as you may imagine, not that easy, because it needs infrastructure to be built.” His comments came as he met with Prime Minister Boris Johnson at Downing Street. Mr Johnson said: “I have got to say, negotiating with Putin does not seem to be full of promise or that he can be trusted. “This is not easy for any of us and I applaud the seismic decisions taken by Olaf’s government to move Germany away from Russian hydrocarbons. “We cannot transform our respective energy systems overnight, but we also know that Putin’s war will not end overnight”. Meanwhile, Hungary has said it is “impossible” to ban Russian gas, comments that have angered those in Kyiv. Last week, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said: “When we impose sanctions, then we have to make sure that those sanctions are hurting more those against whom we impose the sanctions than ourselves. “We have to have a very clear position on the war, which we do have, we condemn Russia for this military aggression. We stand with Ukraine. But we have to take into consideration reality as well. “If you’re not able to import gas from Russia, then the country stops, [the] economy stops, we cannot heat the houses, we cannot run the economy. Our question is who can offer a solution?”