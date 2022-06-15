Maker of supplements for pets, people expands in Lancaster County, to create about 200 jobs

INDIAN LAND, S.C. — A manufacturer for nutritional supplements for people and pets in Lancaster County is expanding, which will create about 200 jobs, the governor’s office stated in a news release.

Nutramax Laboratories is investing $30 million in a facility at 785 Fort Mill Highway in Indian Land, which will house additional warehousing, distribution and future manufacturing capabilities.

Nutramax moved to Lancaster County in 2010 and has three current locations.

“We are pleased to continue to grow in Lancaster County,” said Todd Henderson, president and CEO. “With this newest expansion to the Indian Land area, we will continue providing a positive impact that goes beyond our economic development commitments. For 30 years, we have been blessed with a fantastic team of employees committed to delivering the very best to our consumers. Our values of glorifying God, serving our people, supporting our community and pursuing excellence have created an unwavering guide to fulfilling our mission.”

