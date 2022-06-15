Nationwide ‘encourages’ Britons by launching two new products and increasing savings rate

Members of the building society’s Loyalty Saver, Loyalty ISA and Loyalty Single Access ISA accounts will see rates rise to one percent.

The building society’s Help to Buy ISA will now pay 1.35 percent AER.

All its instant access accounts, which include the Instant Access Saver, Instant ISA Saver and Cashbuilder will rise by 0.05 percent to either 0.16 percent 0.18 percent or 0.20 percent AER depending on the amount saved.

Children’s accounts will also see an increase of up to 25 percent.

These include the Future Saver, Junior ISA, and Child Trust Fund which will have an interest rate of 1.5 percent. Nationwide’s Smart Limited Access will have an increase to one percent.