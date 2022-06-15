New NFT Collection Developed To Eradicate Fur Fashion Using The Metaverse: Unfur – B&T

Mobiquity, a full-service digital transformation enabler, has launched a campaign in partnership with International Anti-Fur Coalition (IAFC) and the University of Westminster to raise awareness around the atrocities of the global fur trade: Unfur.

Announced at MET AMS, Europe’s leading Metaverse festival, the Unfur campaign features a digital fur fashion collection including five fashion pieces that were digitised as NFTs by Mobiquity and Hexaware.

Designed by students from the University of Westminer’s Fashion Institute, the campaign starts a conversation for how the Metaverse is revolutionising the fashion industry and can be used as a force for positive change.

The development of a digital fur fashion collection houses no physical limitation of fabric such as gravity, weight or, in this case, the use of a fur that is scarce and not acceptable to wear in the physical world. This in turn makes digital platforms such as the Metaverse and NFTs a far more sustainable and ethical way for people to appreciate fashion.

Mobiquity’s APAC general manager, Gustavo Quiroga said digital technologies always drive change and the fashion industry is no exception.

“Fashion is becoming one of the biggest industries to leverage new and emerging virtual environments, such as the Metaverse. Through the development of the Unfur NFT collection, Mobiquity is exploring new avenues on how the Metaverse can enrich and expand the retail industry’s borders and help accelerate the time to market for such unique experiences,” said Mr Quiroga.

Mobiquity creative director, Paul Raak said the aim of the Unfur campaign is to raise awareness around the atrocities of the global fur trade and drive donations to the International Anti-Fur Coalition.

“We want to reach everyone with an accessible and inclusive campaign as we need the support of the consumers, fashion designers, creative and design agencies, NGOs, galleries, exhibitions and museums to eradicate the fur industry. The digital fur fashion collection, hosted in the Metaverse, shows how digital innovation can create a sustainable future,” said Mr Raak.

Jane Halevy Moreno, founder of International Anti-Fur Coalition, said the organisation is grateful and honoured for this collaboration with Mobiquity.

“In 2022, it’s high time to evolve via abolishing one of the cruellest industries, the “Blood Fashion” Fur trade: UNFUR the world. Not one more earthling should ever be killed for greed and ego. It’s high time to respect our planet and all its living beings,” said Ms Moreno.

“These striking Avant-Garde designs are the accurate reflection of anyone wearing animal fur, and their inhumane emotionless egoistical side: Having no soul, heart, brains, thoughts and feelings for any other than themselves. Fur should only be seen on their original owners: The animals.

“It’s high time for all of us, to solely reflect kindness, oneness and to exclusively mirror back empathy, love and compassion,” said Ms Moreno.

All five digital fashion NFTs are now on auction via Rarible.com, on a sustainable blockchain. All earnings from the NFTs sale and resale donated to the International Anti-Fur Coalition in its fight against the fur trade. The auction will close on 26 July 2022.

More information about the Unfur campaign can be found here.