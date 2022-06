Some 90,789 young people in March were referred to Child and Adolescent Mental Health services. YoungMinds said the figure is also a 41 percent rise on the previous month.

Urgent referrals, including those who are suicidal and have self-harmed, almost doubled to 2,547 since March 2019.

Olly Parker, from the charity, said: “We must have more options to get support for this.”