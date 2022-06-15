Pets of the week: Gummi Bear and Babybel

Gummi Bear is a 1-year-old feline who is a shy gal that enjoys her own space and quiet time, but she does enjoy getting pets once she learns to trust you. Gummi Bear just needs a gentle human with patience to show her that this world isn’t so scary! She is FIV+ so she can’t go to a home with other cats unless they also have FIV. Gummi Bear has been around cats before so she wouldn’t mind having some FIV companions. If you are interested in adopting Gummi Bear, visit Animal Allies at 4006 Airport Road or call the adoption team at

218-722-5341

.

Babybel /Silkmoth Photography

Babybel is a 1-year-old female cat who is very outgoing and confident. She may need time to adjust to changes, but once she is comfortable she is very sweet and does seek out attention. Babybel is up to date with vaccinations, has been spayed, dewormed, given flea/tick preventative, microchipped, and she is FIV/FLV/HW negative. Her adoption fee is $60.00 + tax. To learn more about Babybel, contact Humane Society of Douglas County in Superior at 715-398-6784 or go to

hsdcpets.com

.

