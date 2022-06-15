Police ‘horrified’ ignorant drivers don’t know what this road sign means

Humberside Police took action in Preston, an East Riding village in Yorkshire, where residents have been complaining about people using their vehicles on the road. Drivers are only allowed to use Middle Lane if they live there or are visiting properties.

Th restrictions have been placed on the route in a bid to reduce traffic and make it safer for vulnerable road users, reports Hull Live.

Unfortunately, on June 14, Humberside Police encountered many drivers using the road and claiming to be unaware of the rule.

Humberside Police posted on its East Riding of Yorkshire South Facebook page to comment on the day’s work.

It said: “Attended at Middle Lane Preston today to enforce that access-only route.

“Between 5 & 6 pm nearly 100 cars were stopped and only five had right of access.

“Horrified at the number of drivers who claimed not to know what a red circle with a car and bike inside meant!”