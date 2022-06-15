Putin moves only rival Navalny to ‘torture prison’ in fresh clampdown on Russian dissent





Mr Navalny was arrested in January 2021 upon returning from Germany, where he recovered from nerve-agent poisoning that he blames on the Kremlin, and handed a two-and-a-half-year sentence for a parole violation. The anti-Putin campaigner and opposition leader was then sentenced to nine years in prison for alleged fraud and contempt of court in March 2022.

After his sentence, Mr Navalny was jailed in Pokrov penal colony where he was serving 11 years for his alleged crimes. However, he is now thought to be locked up at Melekhovo, a strict regime maximum security penal colony known for regular brutal beatings and the rape of male inmates. Leonid Volkov, Mr Navalny’s chief of staff, said on Telegram that the campaigner’s lawyer had tried to visit him at Pokrov but was told “there is no such convict”. He said: “Where Alexei is now, and which colony he is being taken to, we don’t know.”

On Tuesday Russian news agencies citing Sergei Yazhan, chairman of the regional Public Monitoring Commission, reported Mr Navalny was moved to the IK-6 prison in the village of Melekhovo in the Vladimir region. Independent media outlet Mediazona revealed in 2021 allegations of systematic torture and sexual violence at the facility known as Correctional Colony No. 6. In May, Mr Navalny said he was afraid Putin would send him there, and posted online: “Prisoners from Melekhovo maximum security colony write that they are equipping a ‘prison in prison’ for me there.” READ MORE: Ukraine LIVE: Pope sparks furious backlash – West PROVOKED war

Speaking to Mediazona, former convict Ivan Fomin claimed the guards made him refuse a lawyer under the threat of rape. He claimed that they told him if he did not comply “they would rape me, and tie my legs and hands from behind. “I would lie down, and they would beat my heels and ass. “After that, if I did not confess, they would [rape] me with a [spade] handle, and then put this in my mouth.” He also says he witnessed another prisoner being beaten with piping on his heels and bottom and then “raped” with the piping.

