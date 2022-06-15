Rainbow’s Go Woori Confirmed To Be In A Relationship

Rainbow’s Go Woori is in a relationship!

On June 15, SPOTV News reported that Go Woori is dating a non-celebrity. In response to the report, a representative from her agency Image 9 Comms stated, “Go Woori has been dating a businessman five years older than her for a year. They met through an acquaintance.” On the possibility of marriage, the source stated, “They are still in the beginning stages of the relationship, and nothing has been decided.”

Go Woori debuted as a member of Rainbow in 2009, and the group released numerous hits including “A,” “Mach,” “To Me,” and more. She also starred in many variety show programs including “Invincible Youth 2,” “Society Game 2,” “Follow Me 7,” and more.

Recently, Go Woori has been promoting as an actress, starring in dramas such as “Begin Again,” “Love in Sadness,” “True Beauty,” “Hello, Me!” “Mouse,” and “The Mentalist.”

