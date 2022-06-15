Ringo Starr art exhibit at Gallery 725 in Jacksonville Beach

Limited collectible works by the Beatles drummer will be available June 18 – June 26, with an opportunity to have your very own Zoom video call with Ringo himself.

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Forget the Beatles. “Strawberry Fields”? “Abbey Road”? The Fab Four? Whatever.

Have you seen “Caveman”? The 1981 movie starring Beatles drummer Ringo Starr? That’s the true classic. No dialogue, except the words “Zug-zug,” and very fake dinosaurs. A must see.

And now, another Ringo Starr must see is coming to the Jacksonville Beach area.

Gallery 725 is set to host an exhibit of hand-signed, limited-edition artworks made by the Beatles drummer Ringo Starr June 18th through June 26th.

Each piece of art is individually numbered and hand-signed by Ringo with 100% of Ringo’s proceeds going towards the Lotus Foundation.

As part of the exhibit, Gallery 725 will also be releasing an exclusive Ringo Starr canvas giclee. Only ten of these collectible works of art will be available and each purchaser will have an opportunity to participate in a Zoom video call with Ringo. (Giclee is a process for photographry reproduction used to make individual copies.)

Think of it, a Zoom call with Ringo. You could ask him all about “Caveman”.

Ringo had been on tour with his All-Starr Band, with a show scheduled in St. Augustine, but two band members, Edgar Winter and Steve Lukather from Toto, came down with COVID. They are hoping to reschedule the concert in September.

(You know Edgar Winter’s “Frankenstein” even if you think you don’t know it. And you know a Toto song.)

A recent Ringo release was entitled “Zoom In” featuring his latest song “Zoom In, Zoom Out”.

In addition to Ringo Starr’s art, the gallery will be offering signed copies of his art book “Painting is my Madness Too – The ART of Ringo Starr”. The gallery will also showcase several hand signed artworks by Paul McCartney, John Lennon and George Harrison.

The Lotus Foundation objectives are to fund, support, participate in and promote charitable projects aimed at advancing social welfare in diverse areas including, but not limited to: substance abuse, cerebral palsy, brain tumors, cancer, battered women and their children, homelessness and animals in need. For more information on the Lotus Foundation please visit the website: http://www.lotusfoundation.com