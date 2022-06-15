Royal Ascot 2022: Guests dazzle in exquisite hats, fabulous headbands & fascinators





Royal Ascot is synonymous with fun and fabulous hats headpieces, and racegoers today did not fail to impress.

Each Royal Ascot enclosure has a different Dress Code. In the Royal Enclosure, ladies should wear a hat, however, a headpiece which has a solid base of 4 inches (10cm) or more in diameter is also acceptable. Fascinators are not permitted. In the Queen Anne and Village Enclosures a hat, headpiece or fascinator should be worn at all times. READ MORE: Kate Middleton and Princess Sofia step out in identical dress

The Windsor Enclosure does not have an official dress code but a hat or fascinator is recommended for ladies. Guest strolled in this morning wearing all manner of wonderful hats, fascinators and headpieces. One guest paired an electric blue fascinator with a blue clutch and white dress. She had in tow another guest who paired a vibrant orange and white dress – perfect for summer – with a white headband fascinator.

One recegoer stunned in a white mini dress with embroidered detail, paired with a lime green fascinator and lime green feathered sandals. Another racegoer wowed in a chic maroon cartwheel hat, which she paired with dark sunglasses and a dark dress. Cartwheel hats were popular this morning, with other attendees opting for the style in pale pink and beige. One woman channelled Audrey Hepburn in a wide-brimmed black hat complete with a white bow.

Today’s guests faced some competition however, as yesterday’s racegoers went all out. One woman looked divine in a marvellous creation decorated with an array of multi-coloured flowers and butterflies, paired with an orange dress. Not to mention, the Duchess of Cornwall looked sensational in a turquoise hat, equipped with ribbons and a large flower. The Countess of Wessex too looked very pretty in a pink and maroon hat. Princess Anne went for a modest burgundy fascinator paired with a summery yellow dress.