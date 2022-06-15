Categories
Royal Ascot 2022: Guests dazzle in exquisite hats, fabulous headbands & fascinators


Royal Ascot is synonymous with fun and fabulous hats headpieces, and racegoers today did not fail to impress.

Each Royal Ascot enclosure has a different Dress Code.

In the Royal Enclosure, ladies should wear a hat, however, a headpiece which has a solid base of 4 inches (10cm) or more in diameter is also acceptable.

Fascinators are not permitted.

In the Queen Anne and Village Enclosures a hat, headpiece or fascinator should be worn at all times.

The Windsor Enclosure does not have an official dress code but a hat or fascinator is recommended for ladies.

Guest strolled in this morning wearing all manner of wonderful hats, fascinators and headpieces.

One guest paired an electric blue fascinator with a blue clutch and white dress.

She had in tow another guest who paired a vibrant orange and white dress – perfect for summer – with a white headband fascinator.

One recegoer stunned in a white mini dress with embroidered detail, paired with a lime green fascinator and lime green feathered sandals.

Another racegoer wowed in a chic maroon cartwheel hat, which she paired with dark sunglasses and a dark dress.

Cartwheel hats were popular this morning, with other attendees opting for the style in pale pink and beige.

One woman channelled Audrey Hepburn in a wide-brimmed black hat complete with a white bow.

Today’s guests faced some competition however, as yesterday’s racegoers went all out.

One woman looked divine in a marvellous creation decorated with an array of multi-coloured flowers and butterflies, paired with an orange dress.

Not to mention, the Duchess of Cornwall looked sensational in a turquoise hat, equipped with ribbons and a large flower.

The Countess of Wessex too looked very pretty in a pink and maroon hat.

Princess Anne went for a modest burgundy fascinator paired with a summery yellow dress.



