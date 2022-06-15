Rumor: Images of next Fire Emblem Switch game leaked

Earlier today, we reported on rumored details regarding the next Fire Emblem game for Switch. We heard about a few aspects such as a new character that has strange red and blue hair with a mother that’s a dragon, the ability to summon characters from previous titles, and more.

Reddit user miasmadelta has now come forward with images supposedly showing off the game. They at least back up what we heard earlier about the main character. miasmadelta also says that the summoning aspect isn’t a huge part of the game and says it’s not set in modern day.

Below is a look at the images posted:

miasmadelta also says that the images “are quite old at this point”, meaning they were likely taken from an older build (and the text in the photos indicate we’re looking at the Chinese version). This person additionally backs up talk that Gust of Atelier fame has been involved with development “and it has been completed for quite some time now”. And as another random aside, miasmadelta claims that Fire Emblem: Genealogy of the Holy War is getting a remake.

Of course, we’re not in a position to verify these statements and images, so we’d suggest taking this with a grain of salt for the time being. If what we’ve been seeing and hearing is accurate though, it’s only a matter of time until Nintendo makes an official announcement.

