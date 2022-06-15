Schoolchildren trained on environment conservation techniques – FRCN HQ

About 100 schoolchildren have been trained in environmental management in order to ensure the survival of ecosystems.

The training was part of the Power Forward 2022 basketball season launch organised by the Nigeria Basketball Association, PanAfricare, and the ExxonMobil Foundation for three secondary schools in the FCT.

The vice president of the NBA Africa and the NBA Nigeria country head, Gbemisola Abudu, stated that environmental education for children would have a significant impact on the campaign to create a safer world.

The Country Director of PanAfricare Nigeria, Patrick Adah, explained that the annual event was created to instil in schoolchildren a desire for a clean environment:

Jimoh Eneye, the head of sports at the FCT Secondary Education Board, stated that the education sector had been restructured to engage students in environmental protection.

Students from Dutshe Alhaji Government Secondary Day School, Kubwa Government Secondary School, and Dutshe Total Child Model School participated in the programme.

Reporting by Kayode Oyebisi, Editing by Saadatu Albashir

