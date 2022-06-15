STALKER 2 system requirements demand 150GB of SSD storage

The STALKER 2 system requirements are here and they’re almost as unforgiving as the Zone, meaning your gaming PC could be in for an upgrade if you plan to play the long-awaited sequel to the 2007 cult classic FPS game.

Investing in one of the best SSDs for gaming is a must in order to meet the STALKER 2 system requirements, with developer GSC Game World seemingly dismissing any notion of getting the game running on a hard drive. Not only that, you’ll need to free up 150GB of space on your speedy storage solution too, in order to accommodate STALKER 2 on your system.

Xbox Series S and X versions of the game will boast ray tracing effects, so it’s more than likely that those with the best graphics cards will be able to enjoy the same visual enhancements. Unfortunately, there’s no word on whether STALKER 2 will support Nvidia DLSS or AMD FSR as yet but this could change as we get closer to launch.

Here are the STALKER 2 system requirements:



Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit CPU Intel Core i5 7600K

AMD Ryzen 5 1600X Intel Core i7 9700K

AMD Ryzen 7 3700X RAM 8GB 16GB GPU Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060

AMD Radeon RX 580 Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super

AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT VRAM 6GB 8GB Storage 150GB SSD 150GB SSD

