STALKER 2 system requirements demand 150GB of SSD storage

The STALKER 2 system requirements are here and they’re almost as unforgiving as the Zone, meaning your gaming PC could be in for an upgrade if you plan to play the long-awaited sequel to the 2007 cult classic FPS game.
Investing in one of the best SSDs for gaming is a must in order to meet the STALKER 2 system requirements, with developer GSC Game World seemingly dismissing any notion of getting the game running on a hard drive. Not only that, you’ll need to free up 150GB of space on your speedy storage solution too, in order to accommodate STALKER 2 on your system.
Xbox Series S and X versions of the game will boast ray tracing effects, so it’s more than likely that those with the best graphics cards will be able to enjoy the same visual enhancements. Unfortunately, there’s no word on whether STALKER 2 will support Nvidia DLSS or AMD FSR as yet but this could change as we get closer to launch.
Here are the STALKER 2 system requirements:
|Minimum
|Recommended
|OS
|Windows 10 64-bit
|Windows 10 64-bit
|CPU
|Intel Core i5 7600K
AMD Ryzen 5 1600X
|Intel Core i7 9700K
AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
|RAM
|8GB
|16GB
|GPU
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060
AMD Radeon RX 580
|Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super
AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT
|VRAM
|6GB
|8GB
|Storage
|150GB SSD
|150GB SSD
Take the STALKER 2 system requirements test over on PCGameBenchmark to answer the question… Can I run STALKER 2?
