Summer tennis academy in Marquette starts this week


MARQUETTE — Tennis professional Josh Kitto will host a summer performance academy for six weeks at the Marquette Senior High School courts.

The half-dozen sessions run from 10 a.m. to noon each Friday starting this week and continuing through July 22.

It is open Upper Peninsula-wide for varsity-level tennis players who want to elevate their skills for the next season.

Cost is $80 with a limited number of spots available. For more information or to register, call Kitto at 906-373-7139 or email him at crossbone1976@gmail.com.

Information on tennis programming for all ages and abilities can be found by joining the Facebook group Marquette County Tennis and Pickleball Programs.

