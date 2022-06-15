Tech men’s tennis selected to Fort Worth for 2023 ITA Kickoff Weekend – Texas Tech Red Raiders

The Texas Tech men’s tennis program won’t have to travel far for the first two rounds of the 2023 ITA Kickoff Weekend, as the Red Raiders decided to go to Fort Worth on Wednesday.

Hosted by Big 12 foe TCU, the four-team pod includes the host Horned Frogs, Utah, Texas Tech and Gonzaga.

Selected as the three-seed in the Fort Worth pod, Tech will clash with Utah. If victorious, the Red Raiders would draw the winner of No. 3 TCU and No. 58 Gonzaga.

The Fort Worth pod is set to take place Jan. 28-29 and will feature four total matches. The two winners of Friday’s matches will play on Saturday in the pod final while the two losers will clash in the consolation match, also played on Saturday.

Whomever emerges victorious in pod final will advance to the 2023 ITA Indoor Championships hosted by the University of Illinois at Champaign. The 16 teams that advance to indoors will be reseeded ahead of the conclusion of the championships.

The Red Raiders return five of six starters from a season ago and are coming off the programs fourth consecutive NCAA appearance.

SCOUTING THE FORT WORTH REGIONAL:

• Utah went 21-8 during the 2021-22 season including a Round of 64 victory over Ole Miss. The Utes saw their season end at the hands of TCU in the Round of 32, 4-0.

• Gonzaga went 18-6 a season ago and missed the postseason.

• Ranked No. 1 for a large portion of the season and the defending indoor champions, TCU went 26-5 in 21-22, including a perfect 5-0 in Big 12 play.

• The 2022 Big 12 regular season champs, the Horned Frogs dropped a 4-3 heartbreaker to National Finalist Kentucky in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Outdoor Team Championships.

