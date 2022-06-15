Tennis: Rochelle netters return for summer workouts

ROCHELLE — The Rochelle Hub and Lady Hub tennis teams served up their first week of summer camp earlier this month, with new and returning players taking the court to shake off the rust and improve their skills in order to have a head start for the upcoming school year.

Camp started on Wednesday, June 1 and will continue through Wednesday, July 27. The summer schedule will conclude with the 2nd Annual Rochelle Hub Tennis Tournament, which will run from July 29-30 at the Rochelle Township High School tennis courts. Camp sessions are held every Monday and Wednesday from 12:30-2:30 p.m. and every Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. After June 20, Wednesday sessions will be held at the park district tennis courts near The REC.

“It’s a great opportunity for our kids to come out and practice,” head boys coach Kristy Eckardt said. “We can take a lot more time during the summer to break down shots and talk about strategies. The kids have been doing well, especially our boys who recently finished their season. We have a good group of boys and girls coming out and they’re excited to be playing.”

The summer camp allows new and returning high school players to work through competitive drills and play matches against teammates and coaches. Tuesday sessions are open to the community, meaning local players can attend and play matches as well. The Hubs are looking to build on their 12-3 record and second-place performance in the Interstate 8 Conference Championship, while the Lady Hubs are seeking to improve on their 7-8 record during the fall.

“We’re doing some drills and shot-specific breakdowns,” Eckardt said. “We’re trying to improve the topspin on our shots as well as our volley form and our serves. We let the kids play matches whenever we can, which is nice because our boys and girls can come together and play mixed doubles and singles matches. The kids are really motivated and our energy has really good.”