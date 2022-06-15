The iPhone just got way more affordable thanks to unbeatable Amazon deal

It’s no secret that Apple’s iPhone range isn’t exactly cheap. Most of the US tech firm’s phones will set you back well over £600 but things have just got way more affordable thanks to Amazon. The online retailer has just launched a new deal that’s cutting the price of the iPhone 11 to a new low. Right now you can pick up the larger 128GB White version for just £459 – that’s an £80 saving off the standard price.

Discounts on this older device aren’t unusual but Amazon’s sale beats all of its rivals right now with stores such as John Lewis and Argos currently selling the iPhone 11 for £489 – that’s £30 more.

If you thought that was good, things get even better if you don’t mind taking delivery of the Black iPhone 11 with this device currently costing just £418. When you consider this smartphone cost over £700 at launch that’s one mighty saving.

As a quick reminder, the iPhone 11 features a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina screen, fast A13 Bionic processor and a dual rear camera with an ultra-wide lens.

There’s also full water and dust resistance, it can be refilled wirelessly and it’s fully compatible with the upcoming iOS 16 update from Apple which includes a totally refreshed Lock Screen and better ways to message friends and family.

YOU CAN SEE THE DEAL FROM AMAZON HERE