The relationship between traction spurs, Modic change, vacuum phenomenon, and segmental instability of the lumbar spine – Scientific Reports

Between 2014 and 2016, patients who underwent lumbar spine surgery were evaluated retrospectively. Medical records were reviewed to evaluate clinical characteristics and radiological findings. Radiography, CT and MRI studies performed at our institution were reviewed.

The inclusion criteria were defined as patients who had undergone lumbar spine surgery at a single institution from August 2014 and March 2016. The exclusion criteria were trauma (n = 3), infection (n = 19), spinal tumors (n = 8), history of lumbar surgery (n = 16), osteoporotic vertebral fracture (n = 18), and unsuitable radiographs to measure (n = 15). Of 184 patients registered during the study entry period, 105 patients of them were completed in this study [60 men and 45 women, average age of 68.0 ± 12.8 years (range 29–89)]. The diseases responsible for enrollment of patients in the study included the following: lumber spinal stenosis in 72 cases (68.6%), herniated lumbar disc in 15 cases (14.3%), degenerative spondylolisthesis in 9 cases (8.6%), and others in 9 cases (8.6%). A total of 525 lumbar discs from L1-2 to L5-S1 were evaluated for all patients. The Institutional Review Board of the University of Saga at Saga city approved this study and informed consent was obtained from all participants (2020-04-R-10). This study also adhered to the principles of the Declaration of Helsinki. Written informed consent was obtained from all patients.

Radiographic studies

Radiography, CT, and MRI studies were performed on all patients. Plane CT was evaluated with regard to the presence of osteophyte. An anterior lumbar vertebral osteophyte should be > 2 mm or more in length according to the classification of Macnab et al.4 Kasai et al. distributed anterior lumbar vertebral osteophytes into six types based on the direction of extension of each pair of osteophytes across the intervertebral disc space as follows: group A, no osteophytes; group B, the pair of osteophytes extended in the direction of the adjacent disc; group C, there was almost complete bone bridge formation by a pair of osteophytes across the intervertebral disc space; group D, the pair of osteophytes extended in a direction away from the adjacent disc; group E, the osteophytes extended nearly horizontally to the vertebral body border without closing the intervertebral disc space; and group F, ungroupable13. In this study, anterior lumbar vertebral osteophytes were distributed into three types based Kasai’s classification: no osteophytes, include group A; claw spur, include group B and C; traction spur, include group D and E. For each level, a diagnosis was made of no osteophyte, claw spur, and traction spur. When two different osteophytes were present in one segment, only one diagnosis was applied (first priority: traction spur; and second priority: claw spur). MCs were classified into none or types 1, 2, and 3, according to their signal patterns on T1- and T2-weighted sagittal MR images10. VP were evaluated by presence of areas of gaseous radiolucency using CT imaging. The presence of VP was judged as present or not present.

The lateral radiographs of lumbar spine were taken in lateral recumbent (natural, flexion and extension), supine, and sitting positions, respectively. Radiographic parameters, including anterior disc height (ADH), intervertebral slip angle, and distance of slippage, were collected. We measured these parameters using Virtual Place RAIJIN Ver3.8 (AZE Ltd., Tokyo, Japan).

ADH was measured as the distance between the most anterior point of the upper and lower endplates. \(\Delta\)ADH was measured as the difference from supine to sitting position (Fig. 1).

Figure 1 Anterior disc height (ADH): ADH was measured as the distance between the most anterior point of the upper and lower endplates.

The distance of slippage was defined by drawing two lines perpendicularly to the line superior endplate of lower vertebral body. The first line was sited at the posterosuperior corner of the caudal vertebra, and the second line was dropped from the posteroinferior corner of cranial vertebra. The distance between these two parallel lines was the distance of slippage. The amount of sagittal translation (ST) was obtained as the difference of the distance of slippage between flexion and extension (Fig. 2).

Figure 2 Radiographs of lumbar spine with spondylolisthesis to demonstrate the measurement technique. Sagittal translation (ST): first, the perpendicular distance between parallel lines c and d was measured on radiographs, the distance between these two parallel lines was the distance of slippage (b). The difference of the distance of slippage between flexion and extension was ST. Sagittal angulation (SA): the intervertebral slip angle(α) was the angle between two lines at the endplates of the affected disc. The difference of intervertebral slip angles between flexion and extension radiographs was SA.

The intervertebral slip angle was found simply by constructing two lines at the endplates of the affected disc and measuring the angle between them. The sagittal angulation (SA) was also measured as the difference of intervertebral slip angle from extension to flexion (Fig. 2).

Detailed measurement methods were described previously elsewhere14. In this study, excessive motion (instability) was defined as following; \(\Delta\)ADH > 3 mm, ST > 2 mm and SA > 10 degree14. We measured the following characteristics twice; radiographic parameter (\(\Delta\)ADH, ST and SA), the type of spurs, MCs and VP. When there was a difference, the first measurement was used.

Statistical analysis

All statistical analyses were performed with EZR (Saitama Medical Center, Jichi Medical University, Saitama, Japan), which is a graphical user interface for R (The R Foundation for Statistical Computing, Vienna, Austria). More precisely, it is a modified version of R commander designed to add statistical functions frequently used in biostatistics15.

Statistically significant differences in radiographic parameter (\(\Delta\)ADH, ST and SA) between the type of spurs, MCs were assessed using one-way analysis of variance (ANOVA) followed by post hoc multiple comparisons using the Bonferroni method. T-test was used to evaluate the VP and radiographic parameters. After the variables were categorized, multivariate logistic regression analyses were used to compute odds ratios (ORs) and 95% confidence intervals (CIs) and detect the association between the existence of radiographic parameter (\(\Delta\)ADH, ST and SA) and spur type, MCs and VP. The variables in the multivariate model were that were sex, age, spur type, MCs and VP. The level of significance (p value) was set at 0.05.

Inter-observer agreement between the two board certificated spine surgeons of JSSR (The Japanese Society for Spine Surgery and Related Research Reserved), and intra-observer agreement by one reader were analyzed in 30 discs using kappa statistics. The intra- and inter-observer agreement for the type of spur, MCs and VP were analyzed.