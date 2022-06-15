Three Things to Consider When Moving to the Cloud | JD Supra

Cloud computing is trending today, and for good reasons. Reports from Flexera show that 50% of decision-makers in organizations believe that migration to the cloud will continue to increase.

While some consider it a risky move for data security, others think it’s necessary for business in many ways. What benefits do companies stand to enjoy by moving to the cloud?

Reduce Internal Infrastructure Demands and Hardware Costs

The traditional on-premise Concordance platform has many demands, especially when a company wants to scale upward. It must incur the cost of acquiring additional infrastructure when new employees come on board or it expands operations.

Cloud infrastructure is easier to grow, with a business only having to pay for other resources as required. The cloud environment requires no hardware investment.

Eliminate Time-Consuming Installs, Upgrades, And System Downtime

Migrating legacy systems to a cloud computing solution saves a company time rolling out new software and training. The team has no data centers to update regularly, saving time for more crucial activities. Cloud-based solutions also experience fewer downtimes.

Routine Backups and Disaster Recovery Process

Cloud solutions provide data encryption, regular automatic backups, and speedy data recovery. Cloud hosting providers regularly update security features based on the newest technology to keep your data protected at all times.

Other benefits of moving from the on-premise Concordance platform to the cloud include:

No database corruption and data integrity concerns

Data migration assistance from professional cloud service providers

Access new features, performance improvements, and bug fixes as soon as they are released

Unlimited data storage and processing space

Flexibility in using the software from anywhere with an internet connection

Easily collaborate with internal and external parties

Optional overflow services and consulting are available

Easy to use modern interface designed for a positive user experience

Automated seamless workflows

Customizable tag options and formats

Cloud-based databases support modern data formats

Reviewer statistics

Flexible database customization at the user level

The benefits of moving from an on-premise platform (like Concordance) are endless.