Xbox Games Showcase: Extended 2022 Recap – Xbox Wire

Last Sunday, we showcased a massive lineup of games targeted to come to Xbox and Game Pass over the next twelve months. Today, Erin Ashley Simon and Malik Prince sat down with the teams at Bethesda, Mojang Studios, Obsidian Entertainment, Playground Games and many more talented game creators from around the world to unpack the news we shared during the Xbox & Bethesda Showcase.

We also unveiled never-before-seen gameplay for Oxide Games’ Ara: A History Untold, revealed Microsoft Flight Simulator’s release of World Update X: United States and Beechcraft Model 18, a New Aircraft in Local Legends Series. What’s more, we announced that Valheim will come to Xbox and Game Pass later this year, shared a first look at gameplay for The Texas Chainsaw Massacre and gave fans a glimpse of the Blunderdome and Halo worlds colliding in Fall Guys.

Here are some of the highlights from today’s Xbox Games Showcase: Extended show…

First Gameplay reveal of The Texas Chain Saw Massacre

Coming day one to Xbox and Windows PC with Game Pass, fans saw the first gameplay of the third-person asymmetrical horror experience The Texas Chain Saw Massacre. Based on the groundbreaking and iconic 1974 horror film, players will take on the role of one of the notorious Slaughter family to seek out, track down, and stop their guests from escaping. Alternatively, players can take on the role of the Slaughter families victims and use their wits and stealth to stay out of the Family’s reach and find the tools needed to reach freedom. Experience the mad and macabre for yourself in The Texas Chain Saw Massacre.

Valheim coming to PC Game Pass in 2022, Xbox in 2023

Coming to Xbox and Game Pass on day one, explore a beautiful, procedurally generated world as a battle-slain Norse warrior whose soul has been ferried to Valheim to slay Odin’s ancient rivals. Build, conquer, craft and survive solo or cooperatively with friends as you endeavor to bring order to the world of Valheim.

Microsoft Flight Simulator Releases World Update X: United States of America and US Territories Today and the Beechcraft Model 18, a New Aircraft in Local Legend Series

Microsoft Flight Simulator announced that World Update X: United States of America and US Territories is available free today for all players. World Update X was built with the latest high-resolution satellite and aerial imagery available. The World Update includes four handcrafted airports, 87 new points of interest, three new landing challenges, three discovery flights, and three bush trips. The update will also feature brand new 3D cities such as San Diego, CA, Albany, NY, Key Largo, FL, Seattle, WA, Olympia, WA and more. Paired with the launch of World Update X: United States, Microsoft Flight Simulator released the fifth plane in the “Local Legends” series – the Beechcraft Model 18. It is a low-wing, twin-engine utility aircraft produced by American aviation manufacturer Beech Aircraft Corporation. For more information, visit our Xbox Wire post here, and for the latest information on Microsoft Flight Simulator, stay tuned to @MSFSOfficial on Twitter.

Available now for Xbox Series X|S and Windows PCs, with Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass, and via Xbox Cloud Gaming.

Fall Guys welcomes the world of Halo to the Blunderdome

Fall Guys and 343 Industries are partnering to bring Master Chief and so much more to the Blunderdome with The Spartan Showdown event from June 30-July 4. With new challenges, fancy cosmetics and legendary items hitting the store as part of this event, Beans around the world can grab the goods and get into the action to raise their wardrobe levels to elite.

If you missed the Xbox Games Showcase: Extended 2022 you can still catch it on demand on here.