Your repaired iPhone 12 will return in more eco-friendly packaging

Apple will start shipping repaired iPhone 12 units in environment-friendly packaging starting this week. Made from bleach-free paper certified by the Forest Stewardship Council, the new brown box will replace the white boxes used so far.

Apple promises to eliminate the use of plastic in its packaging by 2025.

Your repaired iPhone will now arrive in a brown box

Apple will use the new brown box packaging to ship all repaired iPhone 12 units from its repair centers to Apple stores or customers directly. MacRumors reports the Cupertino giant is currently trialing the new iPhone packaging. If successful, its use should expand to ship all repaired iPhones and possibly other devices.

The new packaging will be used in the United States and other countries.

Apple wants to reduce its impact on the environment

Apple goes the extra mile to use eco-friendly materials in its products and reduce their environmental impact. The company already uses recycled aluminum, gold, rare earth elements and cobalt in its devices.

The company also tied the executives’ bonuses to progress on environmental initiatives.

With the iPhone 13 series last year, Apple eliminated the use of outer plastic wrap, thereby avoiding 600 metric tons of plastic waste. This brings the company closer to its goal of eliminating plastic in its product packaging by 2025. Plastics now account for just 4% of packaging in the Cupertino company’s lineup in 2021.

Apple uses certified recycled gold on the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro’s main logic board and wire in the front and rear cameras — a first for any of its products. In 2021, Apple used 20% recycled materials in its products.

Apple’s global operations have been carbon-free since 2020. Additionally, since 2018 the company has used 100% renewable energy to power its offices, stores and data centers. The company’s suppliers have also promised to use renewable energy for manufacturing Apple products.



