Zendaya Appeared To Call Out Fake Viral Pregnancy Rumors: “Just Making Stuff Up For No Reason”

“This is why I stay off Twitter.”
Greek philosopher Socrates once posited that you “can’t believe everything you see on the internet,” and it is this quote that I wish to evoke when discussing today’s topic at hand: Zendaya pregnancy rumors.
Either way, it was a lot!
Well, one person who seemingly did not care for these random rumors was Zendaya herself. “See now, this is why I stay off Twitter,” she wrote on her Instagram story. “Just making stuff up for no reason…weekly.”
“Anyway, back to filming,” she added, giving a plug for her upcoming tennis romance movie, Challengers.
It’s worth noting how harmful pregnancy speculation can be, especially as we don’t know most folks’ personal journeys with fertility — and it can often swiftly veer into body-shaming territory.
