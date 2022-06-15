Categories
Zendaya Appeared To Call Out Fake Viral Pregnancy Rumors: “Just Making Stuff Up For No Reason”


“This is why I stay off Twitter.”

Greek philosopher Socrates once posited that you “can’t believe everything you see on the internet,” and it is this quote that I wish to evoke when discussing today’s topic at hand: Zendaya pregnancy rumors.


As with much speculation that sets the internet aflame, it’s not entirely clear where the rumor started. Some pointed to prank TikToks:

The next bit is “You just got #krissed,” which is basically Gen Z’s way of rickrolling.

Either way, it was a lot!

Well, one person who seemingly did not care for these random rumors was Zendaya herself. “See now, this is why I stay off Twitter,” she wrote on her Instagram story. “Just making stuff up for no reason…weekly.”

“Anyway, back to filming,” she added, giving a plug for her upcoming tennis romance movie, Challengers.

It’s worth noting how harmful pregnancy speculation can be, especially as we don’t know most folks’ personal journeys with fertility — and it can often swiftly veer into body-shaming territory.


