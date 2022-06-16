3rd Annual Pets in the Park Pet Parade at Gibson Park | Macaroni KID Erie

Gibson Park Main Street North East PA 16428

Description

The 3rd Annual Pets in the Park Pet Parade will take place in Gibson Park, Saturday, June 18 from 11 am to 2 pm. Pre-registration for the Pet Parade starts at 11 am and the parade begins at noon.

This year’s theme is Super Heroes! Dress your pet up as your favorite hero & join in on the fun! We will have different awards for best dressed, owner/pet look-alike, and more!

Who

all ages

Cost

$10 per dog for online/pre-registration | $15 per dog for same-day/in-person registration

How

Purchase tickets here or onsite on the day of the event. Schedule of Events: 11 am Pre-Registration 12 pm Parade around Gibson Park 12:30 pm-1 pm Award Ceremony 1 pm-2 pm Pet Market in the Park

More Info

All proceeds from the event will go directly to the Humane Society! This event is brought to you by The Skunk & Goat Tavern.

+ Add to Google Calendar + Add to Apple Calendar