3rd Annual Pets in the Park Pet Parade at Gibson Park | Macaroni KID Erie

Google Map
Description
The 3rd Annual Pets in the Park Pet Parade will take place in Gibson Park, Saturday, June 18 from 11 am to 2 pm. Pre-registration for the Pet Parade starts at 11 am and the parade begins at noon.
This year’s theme is Super Heroes! Dress your pet up as your favorite hero & join in on the fun! We will have different awards for best dressed, owner/pet look-alike, and more!
Who
all ages
Cost
$10 per dog for online/pre-registration | $15 per dog for same-day/in-person registration
How
Purchase tickets here or onsite on the day of the event.
Schedule of Events:
11 am Pre-Registration
12 pm Parade around Gibson Park
12:30 pm-1 pm Award Ceremony
1 pm-2 pm Pet Market in the Park
More Info
All proceeds from the event will go directly to the Humane Society!
This event is brought to you by The Skunk & Goat Tavern.
Source link