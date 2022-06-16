5 Ways To Have an Eco-Friendly Catering Service

Sustainable living has made its way into the business realm of food catering and other industries. Finding ways to have an eco-friendly catering service gives you leverage among your competitors. As people become more eco-conscious, they seek vendors who reduce the carbon footprint of their events. Adopting sustainable practices in your catering service can also improve the quality of your business investments. Read on to learn about the best ways to have an eco-friendly catering service through greener shipping strategies and waste-reducing food service.

1. Buy Local Ingredients

Purchasing from large manufacturers contributes to greenhouse gas emissions through factory farming and vehicle transportation. Buy from local farmers and growers to promote eco-friendly practices and cultivate local businesses.

2. Create Seasonal Menus

Use seasonal menus to cut down on production costs and energy. Offering seasonal menus eliminates the need for farmers to grow produce out of season, which negatively impacts the environment. A seasonal menu also offers a switch up for your catering menu to have a theme year round.

3. Use Sustainable Serve Ware

Single-use plastics are a huge culprit for landfill waste in our environment. Consider replacing plastics with reusable or biodegradable serve ware. If your catering service provides plastic bottles or canned beverages, invest in a reusable dispenser to set up a beverage station for events.

4. Offer Vegetarian Options

Integrating vegan and vegetarian options supports the ecosystem and the customers you could lose over dietary restrictions. If you’re promoting an eco-friendly brand, you should be inclusive when serving eco-conscious customers. Catering quality vegetarian and vegan options also helps promote a greener lifestyle in general.

5. Reduce Any Food Waste

It’s inevitable for a catering business to toss food, but there are effective methods to minimize waste. Be creative with food scraps through composting or using recyclable to-go bags for customers to bring food home with them. Consider arranging a setup with your community shelter or food bank to dispose of excess food.