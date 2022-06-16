A Juror Said They Didn’t Believe Amber Heard’s “Crocodile Tears” And That She Made Them Uncomfortable

One of the jurors on the defamation trial between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp has revealed that she made them “uncomfortable” while she was on the stand and that many on the jury found her emotional responses to be full of “crocodile tears.”

The claim came from one of the five male members of the seven-person jury who spoke anonymously to ABC’s Good Morning America on Thursday.

“The crying, the facial expressions that she had, the staring at the jury. All of us were very uncomfortable,” the juror told GMA. “She would answer one question and she would be crying, and two seconds later she would turn ice cold. Some of us used the expression ‘crocodile tears.’”

In comparison, the juror said, Depp appeared more calm and believable.

“He just seemed a little more real in terms of how he was responding to questions,” the juror said. “His emotional state was very stable throughout.”

Heard said this week that she did not believe she was a “likable victim” but had hoped the jury would consider Depp’s 2016 text message to his former agent in which he pledged he would bring “total global humiliation” upon Heard after she filed a restraining order against him and divorced him.

“I’m not a ‘good victim,’ I get it. I’m not a likable victim. I’m not a perfect victim,” Heard told NBC’s Today show. “But when I testified, I asked the jury to just see me as human and to hear his own words, which is a promise to do this. It feels as though he has.”

However, the juror told GMA that he believed the couple were abusive to each other but that Heard did not have enough evidence to support her claims of physical abuse.

“A lot of Amber’s story didn’t add up and the majority of the jury felt she was more the aggressor,” the juror said.