After Meta, Yahoo HK unveils metaverse events to connect individuals

Yahoo Hong Kong has launched a series of metaverse activities in the city to explore the use of immersive advertising technologies and to strengthen connections between individuals via metaverse. This comes shortly after Facebook’s owner Meta Platforms launched similar plans. The week-long project ends on 19 June and features the latest elements in sports, entertainment and lifestyle trends to connect the real and virtual worlds, and offer unique metaverse experience for users.

Resembling Hong Kong’s most iconic visual elements such as neon lights and skyscrapers, Yahoo’s metaverse recreates a three-storey multi-functional space with bars, NFT galleries, sports fields and rooftops. The company invited Taiwanese artist Prince Chiu to showcase his basketball skills in the designated basketball court in Yahoo’s metaverse, wearing a uniform designed by Germany-based illustrator Andy Gellengberg.

Furthermore, the company wants to hold virtual concerts and exhibitions on popular metaverse platform Decentraland, featuring local idol groups and artists. It also plans to release a limited amount of NFTs.

Yahoo Hong Kong will invite four members of the local girl group After Class to perform on the virtual rooftop as Avatars on 17 June, with everyone under the streetscape covered with neon signs. The company said that Yahoo Metaverse, which combines sports, entertainment and lifestyle trends, will become an important milestone in the meta-universe.

Apart from recalling memories of the city’s nightlife, Yahoo’s metaverse also touches on the revitalisation of the Kwun Tong District, which has undergone continuous reconstruction and changes over the years. The company teamed up with four local artists to launch the “Recreating Kwun Tong” NFT art exhibition with the theme of Kwun Tong District full of the city’s characteristics and collective memories.

SiUKINS, Au Yeung Chun Hee, Bread Poon, and Stirring Light have each designed a series of NFT artworks featuring countless Kwun Tong stories and displayed them in the gallery on the first floor of Yahoo’s metaverse. They hope to piece together a series of collective memories about Kwun Tong through their creations.

Lorraine Cheung, head of audience and editorial at Yahoo Hong Kong, said: “Yahoo Hong Kong has always been providing a wide range of online services that are relevant to people’s daily lives, including using the latest technology to improve and enhance the user experience. We hope to use the metaverse to connect people regardless of time and physical location.”

Previously, Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp, announced that it will roll out a series of new metaverse initiatives in Hong Kong, enabling HongKongers to better understand metaverse’s potential across industries. According to a statement, Meta’s metaverse plan for Hong Kong includes virtual reality (VR) experiences and exhibitions at local cafés and public spaces.

There will also be a short film showcase and a new recognition initiative to support the convergence of film, visual media and technology. Augmented Reality (AR) training workshops will also be created for educators and secondary school students. Testing of digital collectibles will also begin with Hong Kong creators who will be able to share their own non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on Instagram, said the statement from Meta.

