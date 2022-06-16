Aldi launches new vanilla and apple dog ice cream for £2.99 – available today

Aldi has announced that it will be celebrating the summer season by launching ice cream for dogs. Spoil your pup to some refreshing treats and find out more here.

Aldi is keeping dogs cool and happy during the summer with its latest launch.

Available this summer, Aldi is selling ice cream for dogs with delicious apple and vanilla flavours.

The new Beechdean Doggy Ice Cream will be available to buy in-stores from today onwards and is only £2.99 for a pack of four.

Just in time for the heatwave, shoppers can get either Pea & Vanilla or Apple & Carrot.