Aldi launches new vanilla and apple dog ice cream for £2.99 – available today

Aldi has announced that it will be celebrating the summer season by launching ice cream for dogs. Spoil your pup to some refreshing treats and find out more here.
Aldi is keeping dogs cool and happy during the summer with its latest launch.
Available this summer, Aldi is selling ice cream for dogs with delicious apple and vanilla flavours.
The new Beechdean Doggy Ice Cream will be available to buy in-stores from today onwards and is only £2.99 for a pack of four.
Just in time for the heatwave, shoppers can get either Pea & Vanilla or Apple & Carrot.
The ice creams are plant-based and equally nutritious with real fruit and vegetables added to offer a healthy snack.
In addition, Aldi has launched several new Specialbuys for pets online.
Already trending, Aldi shoppers are obsessed over the new raised dog bed.
Let your dog enjoy the summer weather or cool indoors with this bed which offers maximum comfort and is only £14.99.
Other new items include the Black Slip-On Dog Harness.
With an easy design that’s comfortable and secure, it’s already got five star reviews.
Mags from East Yorkshire said: “Dogs love them, there’s no pulling and it’s better than a collar.”
It’s available on Aldi for £7.99.
