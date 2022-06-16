ApeCoin (APE), Decentraland (MANA), and Mushe Token (XMU): Three Metaverse Projects You Should Be Watching







(Photo : Mushe Token)

Metaverse projects aim to create an immersive digital world, where users can come together to create strong online communities. Building the Metaverse on open and decentralized blockchains creates environments that are open and accessible to all. The crypto ethos hopes to bring decentralization to every aspect of our digital lives, and the Metaverse is no exception to this. With various crypto projects coming out within the profitable Metaverse, it can be hard to keep track of all the projects innovating in the space.

While it is hard to keep track of Metaverse projects, some notable teams are making a difference with their work. The three Metaverse projects you should be watching are ApeCoin (APE), Decentraland (MANA), and Mushe Token (XMU). These three projects have a lot of potential to make significant breakthroughs in the Metaverse space and refine what it means to be part of an online community. Here is a brief breakdown of each of these cryptocurrencies.

ApeCoin (APE)

ApeCoin (APE) is the ERC-20 governance token of the ape ecosystem. This ecosystem comprises many popular crypto IPs, including BAYC (Bored Ape Yacht Club), MAYC (Mutant Ape Yacht Club), and the recently acquired Crypto Punks. These projects have gathered a massive and devoted following, with avid fans who want to experience the full capacity of the ecosystem. The APE token is more than just the transactional token of the Ape Metaverse, it also allows holders to play a part in governance.

The Ape Metaverse and APE token are the brainchild of the Yuga Labs team that wants to create an interconnected ecosystem that allows users to interact, trade, and transact while using the APE token. Furthermore, there are exclusive games and services available to only Ape ecosystem members. These perks are designed to ensure that the users stay connected within the ecosystem. In addition, it provides utility for players within the ecosystem, so that they stay engaged within the Ape Metaverse. With a fixed supply of 1 billion tokens, Ape holders are assured of value protection for their tokens.

(Photo : APE Metaverse)

Decentraland (MANA)

Decentraland (MANA) is an open and interactive Metaverse that allows its participants to create, monetise, and fully experience the platform. The project is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it is fully decentralized and accessible to all. Decentraland launched to the public in 2020. The virtual world of Decentraland is sprawling with beautiful scenery, interactive players, and immersive games to boost the experience.

The MANA token is used to conduct transactions while the LAND tokens represent land space in Decentraland. LAND tokens can be purchased using MANA but the LAND tokens are NFTs on the ERC-721 token standard. MANA can also be used to purchase a variety of things including skins, names, and other wearables. With its large number of active users, Decentraland is a must-watch.

Mushe Token (XMU)

Mushe Token (XMU) is a decentralized peer-to-peer Metaverse project. The project would launch on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain, but it would migrate to the Stellar and Solana blockchains down the line. Mushe Token would incorporate elements of GameFi such as play-to-earn to keep users occupied with the project. The MusheVerse would be a well-crafted digital world that is fully immersive and decentralized.

The XMU token would allow users to transact with other users of the MusheVerse. Furthermore, it would release its Mushe Wallet which would allow users to properly manage and utilise their XMU tokens. Users can achieve all their transactional needs within the Mushe Token Metaverse which is a great benefit. To be a part of this wonderful Metaverse project, check out the official links below.

