Best Call of Duty: Warzone guns — Tier list of Pacific Season 3 weapons


One of the more daunting challenges of creating a battle royale is determining the weapons system. When it originally launched in 2019, Call of Duty: Warzone shared its weapon system exclusively with Modern Warfare (2019). However, as Warzone’s success grew, studio leads were left to find a way to tie in the weapons and Create a Class systems created for subsequent premium titles like Black Ops Cold War and Vanguard.

Each premium title had its own system for creating loadouts that had to be tweaked and modified to fit within the Warzone model. In addition to the weapons from each premium title’s base game, there was a follow-up of six seasonal content drops for each game with new weapons that were added to the battle royale, as well. This has led to a clunky weapons system with duplicate firearms that have varied stats and limitations on which weapons can be used in certain playlists to promote gameplay balance. 

