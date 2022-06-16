Bizarre reason you should take a HOT bath during a heatwave – ‘drop our body temperature’

Beating the heat can feel impossible when you’re unprepared for the hot weather, especially when cold drinks and freezing showers don’t work to cool you down. While iced water is one of the go-to remedies for staying comfortable during a heatwave, it turns out that turning the tap hot could actually be more effective than you think. Here’s why you should switch a cold flannel for a hot bath to keep yourself cool in the heat through the day and night.

Sleeping in the heat can be a struggle when you’re not used to the hot weather, and it can feel even worse when you run out of ways to keep yourself cool.

Keeping the windows open is often useless at night, while fans can be a nuisance to listen to as you try to drift off.

These common remedies may seem like the only way to beat the heat as you sleep, but the experts at Drench.co.uk think they have an even better solution.

