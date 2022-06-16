Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone Season 4 early patch notes – Fortune’s Keep, Shi No Numa Zombies, and more

Call of Duty has revealed the upcoming Season 4, which brings a new resurgence map called Fortune’s Keep, the iconic Shi No Numa zombies map makes a return from Call of Duty World at War, along with new points of interest, limited-time events, game modes, new agents, weapons and more.

Call of Duty: Vanguard, released late last year, took the two-decade-old franchise back to its root, a Second World War setting. The game was built upon the Modern Warfare engine from a couple of years back and brought satisfying, tight combat gameplay with a period-authentic arsenal for an amazing experience.

The game crossed over with the free-to-play battle royale title, Call of Duty: Warzone, bringing all the weapons, operators, and perks with a new map Caldera.

With that being said, let’s take a look at what’s new in Call of Duty Vanguard and Warzone Season 4.

Call of Duty Vanguard and Warzone Season 4 launches on June 22, with new maps, game modes, and more

New Season, New Riches — Introducing Mercenaries of Fortune

Money is power. Old loyalties dissolve as our Tier 1 Operators create new factions in search of ill-gotten gains. Get rich or die trying, because, in this mercenary-versus-mercenary setting, enough is never enough.

Launching on June 22, Mercenaries of Fortune brings new challenges and opportunities for Operators. Deploy to a brand-new Warzone map in Fortune’s Keep, fight on a battleship in the Vanguard Multiplayer map USS Texas 1945, and wade through the swamps of Shi No Numa in the return of classic round-based Zombies.

This major update will be live in both games on June 22 PT. Players should expect an update to Vanguard at 9 AM PT on June 21, and a Warzone Update at 9 AM PT on June 22.

Overview Call of Duty Warzone’s update

New Map: Fortune’s Keep. Go all-in on a brand-new Warzone Resurgence Battle Royale map developed by High Moon Studios, featuring stunning vistas and undiscovered riches.

Caldera Updates Across the Island. From the return of Storage Town to riverbeds drying up, Raven Software is changing up Caldera.

Armoured SUV, New Contract, and More. New tools, objectives, and feature updates to Warzone will add new strategies to consider for your squad’s personal meta.

Three Warzone Maps to Drop Into, Fortune’s Keep, Rebirth Island, and Caldera coexist, all for free via regular weekly playlist rotation.

New Call of Duty Warzone Resurgence Map: Fortune’s Keep

Prepare for the ultimate score: fight fellow Operators and mercenaries on a luxurious and timeless island, where the amount of danger and action is second only to its riches.

A mercenary hideout built atop an otherwise peaceful town with a rich history, Fortune’s Keep is a completely original Resurgence map created by High Moon Studios. It is roughly the same size as Rebirth Island and features four distinct points of interest:

Town

Inspired by colorful Mediterranean villages, this seaside community is littered with cobblestone alleyways and flat rooftops to traverse across. An old fortress sits in the town’s center, inviting Operators in for intense combat with its bell tower that commands this section of the map.

Other notable sections include a coastal path with a gazebo and a Graveyard that seems to have been grave-robbed multiple times.

#Warzone map – Fortune's Keep. This is where the magic happens

Smuggler’s Cove

Legend has it that pirates from centuries ago used this island to hide their treasures. True to its name, Smuggler’s Cove is loaded with supplies, including Gas Masks that could be helpful in case of a Circle Collapse.

Be prepared to explore the twisting Sea Caves, Grottos that see sunlight shine through massive holes in the earth, a small collection of fishing huts, and a lighthouse.

Keep

The island’s namesake, the Keep is a medieval fortress now converted into the mercenary’s headquarters and hideout.

Walk on the ramparts and take to the watchtowers to defend the area from invaders, but know that they can also easily fly over the walls using nearby Redeploy Balloons or sneak into the area using the island’s tunnel system.

Winery

A laidback complex inspired by traditional three-lane maps, the Winery serves up plenty of scavenging opportunities and intrigue.

Head to the Cellar to stock up on supplies, or travel over to the nearby Camp that contains a helipad and multiple military tents.

Those looking for a more secluded start may want to drop in at the Bay, which has routes over to the Winery proper and the Keep.

Call of Duty Warzone’s new in-game features: Black Market Supply Run Contract & Cash Extraction Event

Fortune’s Keep, a new home for Resurgence Battle Royale matches, will have two major features that could define the meta for victory.

Black Market Run Contract

Get your hands on off-market loot by accepting the new Black Market Run Contract, challenging you to reach the Black Market Buy Station before the timer expires.

Spend Cash on items not available at normal Buy Stations or as ground loot such as the Sequencer Grenade, the Nebula V Minigun, Foresight, a Specialist Bonus, or one of several classified weapons.

Cash Extraction

During Resurgence Battle Royale matches, straggling mercenaries will attempt to airlift their Cash off Fortune’s Keep.

You and your squad can ambush the extraction – just follow the flare signal and take out the agents to get at their bag of goods, but be on the lookout for enemy Operators also looking to steal these riches.

Call of Duty Warzone’s new Caldera POI – Storage Town

Raven Software is bringing back a memorable piece of Warzone history as part of a large overhaul of the main Caldera map.

Storage Town, the area that helped define nearly two years of Warzone in Verdansk, will see a new life on Caldera when it is added in between the Mines, Airfield, Village, and Dig Site.

It will be roughly as veterans remember it: a sprawling complex of lockers filled with Contracts and item spawns, as well as a few warehouses that allow for great views over the area.

However, as part of Caldera, Storage Town will be near steep cliffs in the middle of the island. This additional verticality will add a twist to this fan-favorite point of interest, making it a more viable rotation point when traveling between the map’s western section.

Battle Royale players – we got you 🤝A few of next season's updates to the Caldera include:📍 New micro-POIs and more looting💰 Secret underground Mercenary Vaults🌴 50% less vegetation & better visibility🤔 Plenty more surprises in-store

Call of Duty: Warzone Caldera general update, new features

A severe drought hit Caldera, causing rivers to dry up as mercenary forces add camps around the island. There are also new items and a vehicle coming to Caldera first, which should shake up modes like Plunder.

Over a Dozen Point of Interest Changes. Once this update launches, expect cleared sightlines across numerous areas on the island, partially due to small camps cropping up from outside the Resort to the Runway.

Additional pathways, including scaffolding across multiple Capital Buildings and steps near the Gondola Station, will be opened up to allow for more movement options around the island.

Around Caldera, rumors of Mercenary Vaults are beginning to crop up – expect to find these scattered around the island.

Ready for a deep dive into Fortune’s Keep and Caldera? Come back to the blog next week for a guide to both maps!

Armoured SUV

Besides Redeploy Balloons, existing vehicles, and your own two feet, a new Armoured SUV can be used to explore all the new areas in Caldera with an ample amount of defense.

It includes a dedicated rooftop turret seat and room for Operators to use their own loadout weapons, making this one mean vehicle that begs to be used in the field.

To get where you’re going fast, activate the SUV’s Nitro Boost to enjoy instant acceleration for a limited time.

ATMs

Get rich quickly by searching out ATMs in Plunder game modes. Throughout the match, funds periodically spawn near ATMs up to a maximum holding. Collect these bags of gold for a major Cash boost.

EMP Grenade

Disable vehicles and disrupt enemy players and AI using the EMP Grenade, a non-lethal tool that explodes in a short-lived area of effect. Affected players are stripped of their HUD information, while vehicles are momentarily powered down.

Golden Plunder Limited-Time Mode

What kind of self-respecting thief would rightly call themselves a Mercenary of Fortune without bags full of gold to prove it? Well… an opportunity has presented itself and an island littered with gold is there for the taking.

The new Golden Plunder limited-time mode offers the Blood Money experience with more competition and a lot more glitz. Some of the changes players can expect to see include:

The player count increased to 120, up from 100

Players drop more Cash on death

Cash required for Victory increased to $5,000,000

The greediest of the bunch can also explore either of the following options:

Visit one of the malfunctioning ATM machines located on the map that seem to keep spewing out endless amounts of Cash

Hunt down one of the infamous Golden Keycards which is rumored to allow access to a bunker filled with all sorts of valuable new loot

Fair warning, only the wealthiest will be fortunate enough to walk away victorious.

Mercenaries of Fortune Event

Prove your skills in the Mercenaries of Fortune event, featuring eight challenges that test your mettle on Caldera and Fortune’s Keep.

Get rewards like new Weapon Camos, Reticle, Charm, Emblem, Sticker, and a Legendary animated Calling Card.

Complete all eight challenges to earn the coveted gold skin for the Armoured SUV. Ride around in this thing and there’ll be no mistaking you for a common mercenary.

More on the Horizon – The Midseason Update

There are strange rumors concerning an undead surge and the ultimate test for Operators coming online…

In addition to Titanium Trials: Endurance, an updated version of the highly-competitive Iron Trials, expect plenty of Warzone content to keep you busy throughout Mercenaries of Fortune.

Also, be on the lookout for Patch Notes to come from Raven Software, which will detail all changes, including weapon rebalancing and other feature additions.

It's a race for the riches as warring Mercenaries of Fortune fight for the ultimate score 🏆 Rebirth Island: Operations to return shortly For Operators wishing to drop into Rebirth Island, the contact appears to have been temporarily lost at that theatre of combat. However, expect reestablishment of communications, and access to this location shortly. Stand by for weekly playlist updates to curate experiences across the trio of playable maps – the brand-new Fortune's Keep locale, Rebirth Island, and Caldera – as the season gets underway. Overview of Call of Duty: Vanguard's update Shi No Numa Brings Back Classic Round-Based Zombies. Battle through the swamps of Shi No Numa in round-based play, featuring a new multi-step main quest, Wonder Weapon, and more.

Embark on the High Seas in USS Texas 1945. Battle on the decks and in the interior spaces of USS Texas 1945, launching at the start of the new season.

Blueprint Gun Game Debut. The fan-favorite mode is back. Be the first to progress through every weapon to win the match. Call of Duty Zombies brings classic round-based play in Shi No Numa Thirteen years after its original release in Call of Duty World at War, the legendary round-based Zombies experience Shi No Numa is returning as part of this free update to Call of Duty Vanguard. Team up and conquer the “Swamp of Death” in classic round-based Zombies play, featuring a new main quest and side quests, a new Wonder Weapon quest, fresh intel, and more. New Main Quest, Wonder Weapon: Wade through the swamps as you journey on a multi-step quest culminating in a devastating battle. Complete the quest in full to show off your prowess with a new Calling Card. Watch for hidden secrets throughout in the form of multiple side quests waiting to be uncovered in the swamps. Fast Travel, Classic Traps: Tactically reposition yourself from the undead fast using Shi No Numa’s zipline system and when the horde is nipping too close to your heels, run them through the flogger or your electro-shock defenses. Experience the map in a new way through Vanguard’s unique features like exchanging your Sacrificial Hearts for upgrades at the Altar of Covenants and the Tome of Rituals. Keep an eye on this blog for a Shi No Numa map guide coming next week. Call of Duty Vanguard Maps: USS Texas 1945 at launch, Desolation in Season Mercenaries of Fortune brings two new Multiplayer maps to Call of Duty Vanguard that will challenge even the most tactical Operators. A familiar battleship launches alongside the start of the season, with a second map arriving midway through. USS Texas 1945 (Launch) USS Texas 1945 challenges Operators to fight it out on an offshore battleship designed for tense long-range engagements on starboard and port and plenty of close-quarters action amidst its many confined interior locations. Set up on a power point and do your worst. A reimagining of the U.S.S. Texas map from Call of Duty®: WWII, this is a medium-sized map that’s moved from the White Cliffs of Dover to the waters around Caldera.” Desolation (In-Season) Deploy to a Pacific listening post in this small-to-medium-sized map set in a dense village littered with destruction. Large mountains and a vast landscape engulf the environment as you battle around the central building and along its creekside fortifications. Call of Duty: Vanguard – Blueprint Gun Game debuts in Vanguard The fan-favorite Blueprint Gun Game Multiplayer mode makes its Call of Duty: Vanguard debut. Be the first Operator to progress through all 18 weapons to win the match. Eliminate an enemy to cycle to the next weapon. Melee an enemy to set them back one weapon and get the final Throwing Knife elimination to secure victory. No Perks, Killstreaks, or custom Loadouts allowed. Blueprint Gun Game is all about showing your mastery with a diverse weapon set, making it the perfect means of training up your weapon skills across the board. Call of Duty Vanguard – New ranked season and rewards Sharpen your competitive skills by competing in 4v4 matches using the same settings, maps, and modes as the 2022 Call of Duty League. Get unique Ranked Play rewards for securing wins and top placement against other players in the new season. Rewards include a sleek blue weapon camo for finishing a Ladder event in first place, a blue camo weapon camo for winning 100 matches, weapon blueprints and more. Consider these your incentives to get on the ladder and restart your climb to the top, as all players’ Skill Ratings and Skill Divisions will refresh for Mercenaries of Fortune. With a new Call of Duty League Midseason Pack on the way and the season fast approaching its Stage IV Major, you’ll be ready and hyped to face even the sweatiest foes. Overview of Call of Duty: Vanguard, and Warzone Get Equipped with Two New Powerful Armaments. Keep enemy Operators at bay with the highly mobile Marco 5 and the suppressive UGM-8. Later in the season, get your hands on the Vargo S.

New Season, New Operators. Captain Butcher is ready for deployment as a playable Operator, alongside Special Operations Task Force trainer Callum Hendry. Call of Duty: Vanguard, and Warzone – Four new weapons, two in Battle Pass Add some spice to your Loadouts with these new armaments obtainable throughout the season in Call of Duty Vanguard And Warzone. Marco 5 (Launch) “A high mobility submachine gun, accurate from the hip with excellent close-range stopping power.” For the highly mobile, aggressive player, there are few better options than rushing into battle with the Marco 5 SMG. It’s great for pushing into objectives, as its high mobility allows you to run circles around the enemy while they struggle to get a bead on your position. Considering its relatively noticeable recoil and damage falloff at longer distances, the Marco 5 is best when fired from the hip at closer ranges. As the first SMG in Vanguard to feature the Akimbo Proficiency, you’ll soon wonder why you ever needed to aim down sights in the first place. UGM-8 (Launch) “High fire rate, mobile LMG that excels at creating suppressing fire and pushing enemy positions.” Who says an LMG has to slow you down? Combining high mobility with a high fire rate, the UGM-8 is ideal for players looking to keep pace with their teammates while offering suppressive fire. This thing chews through ammo, so be prepared to feed it. Boost your ammo capacity with one of several different Magazine options or grab Fully Loaded or the Scavenger Perk to prevent going empty in the middle of a fight. Push Dagger (Launch Window) “A blade with a T-shaped grip that allows for increased push power. Easily concealable and deadly in CQC.” Built for speed and stealth, this new melee tool will be a great addition to loadouts where close-quarters fights and silent takedowns are critical to a mission’s success.Operators can unlock it either through a bundle to be made available during Season Four, or by completing one of two challenges: In Multiplayer, get 5 Melee Kills with a Primary Weapon in a Single Match 15 times. (Hint: use the Bayonet attachment on a primary weapon for better lunge, or the Fast Melee Perk for quicker maneuvers) In Zombies, get 100 kills with a Melee weapon while being shrouded by your Aether Shroud. (Hint: the new Shi No Numa experience, with interiors that could trap you with the undead often, can be a great way to get kills). Vargo-S (In-Season) An essential armament for versatile play. This workhorse Assault Rifle offers a high-fire rate, steady aim through the sustained fire, and a quick reload, and that’s before adding any of its Gunsmith attachments. Unlock both the Marco 5 and the UGM-8 for free through the Seasonal Battle Pass System; more information to come. Unlock the Push Dagger and the Vargo-S in one of two ways: through an an-game weapon-based challenge or via a Store Bundle to be released later this season, featuring a Weapon Blueprint from this weapon’s family. Call of Duty: Vanguard, and Warzone – New Operators — Captain Butcher joins the fight New riches bring new opportunities. The legendary Captain Butcher and two other Operators join the fight this season in Call of Duty Vanguard And Warzone. Welcome to Special Operations Task Force Immortal! Carver Butcher (Launch) Quartermaster. Captain. First to the fight. Butcher served in the British Army during Operation Devon, battling against the 16th Panzer Division. He was dismissed after sustaining injuries to his face from exploding shrapnel but returned to the front lines soon after. There he witnessed resistance fighters in action. Inspired, went on to become the founder and recruiter for the Special Operations Task Force. The rest, as they say, is history. Callum Hendry (In-Season) All his life, Callum was a showoff, getting into trouble with neighbors, the law – everyone. His unwavering spirit helped him quickly ascend the ranks of the British Army to eventually become a recruit trainer. In World War II, Callum, harboring deep hatred for Nazis and their ideals, fought hard for a future without them. Currently, he is the trainer for all S.O.T.F. agents. Ikenna Olowe (In-Season) Ikenna Olowe understood strategy from a young age. As a child in Nigeria, he excelled at chess, quickly surpassing his teachers. He grew strong studying Gidigbo, a martial battle of wits. Balanced in body and mind, Ikenna joined the war effort as a battlefield engineer. His work established critical supply lines across the globe. Ikenna became a grand planner. Knowing when to build and when to demolish. Also Read

The new Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard season promises glory and riches beyond compare, and it's ready to go live on June 22. With major updates coming to Warzone, Multiplayer, and Zombies, there's a deluge of content to ready yourself for in the weeks ahead. Stay connected to the Call of Duty blog for additional intel on Mercenaries of Fortune, as well as the Sledgehammer Games blog and Raven Software's website for official Call of Duty patch notes. Source link